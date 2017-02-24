Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
What Google Hopes to Gain by Suing Uber
(
bloomberg.com
)
2 points
by
mrgordon
33 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
mrgordon
31 minutes ago
I found this to be a good analysis of the situation with more backstory than other reports on Levandowski's background in autonomous vehicles before Google. It will be interesting to see how this effects innovation in the self-driving car space.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply