Ask HN: How can i become a better explainer
skyisblue
18 minutes ago
I struggle to clearly explain things like a story i read on the news or a movie i watched recently. What can i do to be more eloquent?
urahara
3 minutes ago
What is the particular problem behind it? Getting the main point, structuring the answer, using the right words? These aspects should be addressed differently, but they seem to be clear and easy to improve on. Like, learn to quickly capture the core points of a book or film, train this ability by doing it after each movie orbook. Look at some good book/film reviews to learn how they are structured, what words are used. Train to write or talk aboun them the same exciting way.
hanksy
10 minutes ago
Think it through. Ask a question before beginning the topic. Provide some history. Be more direct with the important parts. Summarize and keep it simple.
