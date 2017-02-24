reply
Also if something goes wrong is there a mitigation plan in place to recover data and restore access of the user?
That's another major concern - to lose access to the account and not be able to recover it - because Gmail has no support.
You can, of course, get an account recovery code, or reset using your phone, as is pretty common.
A key difference though, regarding support, is that if your account gets suspended, there's a path with real humans to get it reactivated. Most Google account issues I've heard of aren't "loss of password" so much as "Google has banned you and has no appeal process".
Regarding deliverability of incoming mail, I will say I've found their web client refreshes faster when inbound mail comes in than Gmail, and when waiting for mail from other common services I've found they arrive faster since switching from Gmail.
Yes! One of my favorite FastMail features. Same is true for push notifications. I now get annoyed at the delay on my work accounts (G Suite).
(It bears repeating: No email can be very secure.)
- happy FM subscriber for 3 years
(having said that - you may as well rely on us for MX records if all the delivery is coming to us - our DNS infrastructure is more widely distributed than basically anything else for exactly that reason)
- Happy customer since November.
