Show HN: JsonTree, a 3.53kb JavaScript tool for generating html trees from JSON (maxleiter.github.io)
14 points by MaxLeiter 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





I didn't realize it's a tree until I clicked it. Changing the buttons to + and - signs might help.

Neat, but generated tree isn't keyboard accessible.

keyboard accessible? are most html trees?

