Show HN: JsonTree, a 3.53kb JavaScript tool for generating html trees from JSON
(
maxleiter.github.io
)
14 points
by
MaxLeiter
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
kc10
6 minutes ago
I didn't realize it's a tree until I clicked it. Changing the buttons to + and - signs might help.
reply
Lorin
39 minutes ago
Neat, but generated tree isn't keyboard accessible.
reply
MaxLeiter
19 minutes ago
keyboard accessible? are most html trees?
reply
