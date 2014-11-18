Hacker News
Susan Fowler fears she's now the target of a smear campaign
twitter.com
12 points
by
dsr12
25 minutes ago
past
web
1 comment
pravula
9 minutes ago
Who didn't see this coming? This is a company whose SVP threatened to do exactly this, publicly, to a journalist.
http://www.theverge.com/2014/11/18/7240215/uber-exec-casuall...
