|
|Ask HN: How to get started with machine learning for job prospect
|
1 point by zhirzh 28 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I am in college, senior year and have been a web developer for about 3 years. I am beginning to feel that machine learning is a better fit for me and might have better job prospects.
I have done some hands-on machine learning in projects, but only on surface level - regressions, simple feed-forward networks and basics of common methods on udacity's nanodegree
I want to get serious in the field, but am absolutely clueless about it. How should I go about it?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact