Ask HN: How to get started with machine learning for job prospect

I am in college, senior year and have been a web developer for about 3 years. I am beginning to feel that machine learning is a better fit for me and might have better job prospects. I have done some hands-on machine learning in projects, but only on surface level - regressions, simple feed-forward networks and basics of common methods on udacity's nanodegree I want to get serious in the field, but am absolutely clueless about it. How should I go about it?