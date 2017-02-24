Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Combating “Fake News” with a Smartphone “Proof Mode” (guardianproject.info)
This doesn't really deal with the issues involved in "fake news". What it does is let you know with confidence that you have what someone is asserting - namely, that they say they took this photo at this time and place with that smartphone.

This doesn't touch on all the other ways of influencing the narrative that news organizations have. Editorial discretion is a huge factor. Someone high up in, say, the WSJ, can decide that manufacturing importance for a story is in their best interest, and now we see these facts brought to our attention instead of those ones.

