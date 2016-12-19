Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to Be a Stoic (newyorker.com)
Allow me to share my collection of links to Stoicism resources (which I will soon update with this)

http://www.pa-mar.net/Main/Lifestyle/Stoicism.html

Well, it turns out I've been a stoic all this time, I'm finding out.

It blows me away how that part about taking every problem as a chance to learn and become a better "wrestler" fits right in with my natural conclusions. The rest of it describes me adequately also.

I'm reading Epictetus now, thanks for sharing.

One interesting thing I've noticed is that ancient Stoics have not rebuked the concept of god (or "the universe"), a higher power that determines all the things that are not in our control (as a Stoic you very much need to distinguish between things in and outside of your control). I have found it difficult to really, deeply, accept things as out of my control without resorting to some concept of god or "the universe as a well-meaning entity".

Is there someone among you HNers who has retained a positive outlook by believing that the universe is a bleak, chaotic place with no intrinsic meaning to the things happening in it?

It's also about rebalancing your focus on to the things in the "in" of the control bucket.

Stoicism ties though to a lot of modern theories. The concept of resilience springs to the front of my mind (and positive psychology in general). Might be a good place to look. Tends to have the same bent so it can be integrated naturally, but more practical in application. Particularly in a modern context, where the psychological demands are quite different.

‘For such a small price, I buy tranquillity.’ Beautifully put.

The Penguin edition of fellow stoic Marcus Aurelius' Meditations is free on Amazon kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Meditations-Marcus-Aurelius-Wisehouse...

