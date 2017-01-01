JS Remote Conf Coupon 1 point by gracedev 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite JS Remote Conf 2017 is an online, no travel conference for javascript developers occurring March 15-16. Speakers include Kent C Dodds (the host of JavaScript Air), Nader Dabit (of React Native Radio), Wade Anderson (from the Visual Studio Code team), Joel Lord (talking about IoT), and Lin Clark (talking about WebAssembly). Check it out at http://jsremoteconf.com and use the code “MEETUP” for 20% off.







