Zenysis (YC W16) is hiring engineers for global health and humanitarian crises

Zenysis helps governments and international organizations analyze massive volumes of data for insights that save lives. Developing countries are using Zenysis right now to deliver emergency aid to millions of people in need, stop infectious disease outbreaks, deliver lifesaving vaccines to millions of children, and more.

You'll develop core parts of our data integration and analysis platform, working closely with founders and other engineers to grow the only company of its kind in the world. We made extraordinary progress in 2016: our software is already helping governments meet the challenge of providing lifesaving healthcare to more than 100 million people. Now we are looking for exceptional people who can help us reach the next 100 million and beyond.

We’re looking for someone who:

- believes technology should serve a higher purpose and is motivated to help those in greatest need

- has architected applications at scale

- is comfortable dealing with lots of data in lots of formats

- has built great things

Examples of problems we're solving:

- figuring out how to import data for an entire country and make it useful to ministers, senior government officials, program officers and healthcare workers as quickly as possible

- creating an disease outbreak alert system for an entire country

- predictive analytics to help governments get ahead of shortages of items like food and medicine

- empowering health analysts to determine the path of disease outbreak, whether interventions are actually improving health outcomes, and how those outcomes can be improved

To apply, or if you have any questions, email jobs@zenysis.com or check out http://www.zenysis.com/careers.html