A Google a Day (agoogleaday.com)
I had a trailing space and it said my answer was wrong

FWIW, if you enjoy this kind of stuff, you might like Daniel Russell's (Google research scientist, creator of A Google A Day) blog on using Google Search for research (and research on how people use search):

http://searchresearch1.blogspot.com/

He regularly posts quirky challenges (What kind of cow is in this picture? Can you see the Farallon Islands from San Francisco, and where should you stand at what time of year to best see them?). Also contains lots of useful information about the state of the query and engine, such as which search operators have been deprecated, or which obscure search operators no one seems to know about.

In a review of Google Home, I was amazed to learn that you can ask "Who is the guy that plays God in a lot of movies" and Google will answer back with Morgan Freeman.

I'd love to try asking the questions from this site to Google Home and see how it does.

It's like when you Google 'Eyebrow kid', and you get back Will Poulter... it's like... but how does Google know?! hahaha

With this and https://quickdraw.withgoogle.com/, whether I want to play super-obscure-trivia or draw stick figures, google has me covered.

Is this actually by Google? I couldn't easily figure that out.

have you tried Googling it?

Jokes aside, yes it's from google. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Google_A_Day)

Wish it gave me some sense of how my score stacked up to others.

FWIW, I had a total score around 1850. It took me quite a while to figure the first one out but the second two were faster.

What's the point of this? To learn how to use google search?

Who is the intended audience?

it's a game, imo it's a lot of fun

are the questions always the same?

