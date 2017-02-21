Hacker News
CNN, NY Times and other news outlets blocked from attending White House gaggle
(
cnn.com
)
14 points
by
ta_dhee
24 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
skolos
16 minutes ago
CNN surely will not be most impartial reporting this so if anyone with knowledge would comment - what's the deal with this? Is there a historic precedent? What's a gaggle?
reply
belovedeagle
6 minutes ago
Would it even matter if there's precedent? Why shouldn't the White House get to choose who can attend events of any kind?
reply
