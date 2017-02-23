Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
FCC weakens net neutrality rule in a prelude to larger rollbacks
(
techcrunch.com
)
22 points
by
vivekmgeorge
56 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
dopamean
1 minute ago
Why is the FCC against net neutrality?
reply
VonGuard
6 minutes ago
This is the end. If we think this guy's gonna listen to the people, we're completely wrong.
reply
MrZongle2
0 minutes ago
This is why getting
laws
passed, instead of relying on executive orders and the whims of bureaucrats in power at the time, is so crucial.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply