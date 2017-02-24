and not seeing what is cut in half.
(Also I notice that the new chart says musical instruments are 6%. For electronic musical instruments -- digital keyboards, for instance -- does this mean the fee has gone up from 4%?)
reply
Now it's a flat rate 4.5% in that category. Which amounts to about a 33% cut, because almost everyone was earning 6.5-7%.
This is likely to have a massive affect on the blog/article review ecosystem. Most of the review sites that exist today only do so because of amazon's fairly generous programs. I expect in aggregate there will be a shift in what lines of business people decide to get into, based on this.
Of course, there's not really a good, easy replacement for amazon affiliates, so people will still use it. But I expect people will deprecate affiliate marketing as an activity to some extent: this is a major change in the niche.
It's a massive loss (~50%) for affiliates like Wirecutter that do mostly tech/electronics, and a huge boost for the luxury beauty category.
Current fees: https://web.archive.org/web/20170106214444im_/https://images...
I hope they have other retailers' affiliate links too, like Newegg.
This:
https://web.archive.org/web/20170106214433im_/https://images...
or this:
https://affiliate-program.amazon.com/welcome/compensation
If they are going from a volume based approach to a margin based approach that is rational, and good for everyone.
(i.e. why payout more for 1000 rubber bands that makes them uncompetitive to sell, and you should pay out more for that high end tv).
The "gutting" in this I'm sure is referring to the change from "electronics get 4-8.5% commission" to "electronics get 2.5% commission and never more than that." Having a huge range of other items also all capped at below 6% is also a huge blow to people who've been doing a lot of Amazon Affiliates work.
I've never really made much from it - probably less than $100 in any given year with one outlier when someone bought ten copies of Dragon Medical ($1800 each) after using one of my links. Still, this does give a good indication of whether it's worth putting together a focused product comparison site I've been contemplating. 6% or more on products with prices in the $100-1000 price range could make it worthwhile to build and maintain (content curation). 2.5% capped makes it a much less appealing proposition unless the site can have affiliate links to vendors other than Amazon, and I'm not sure if that's against their TOS.
For consumers, it's more likely heartbreaking, as we'll all likely have a tougher time getting high-quality review content like what The Wirecutter pushes out.
I have seen products which are not superior quality but are ranked as #1. Generally best are third or below ranked products.
Only if the item is sold by Amazon (or a competitor with commission), otherwise the item won't be reviewed or discussed at all.
I have been running onlineshops before (not electronic though) and we happily spent all of the profit margins of an order on trackable advertising. Because a) the lifetime value of the customer b) the wordo of mouth value of a customer and c) the untracked sales generated by the advertising.
---
Edit: Then again, I don't see any difference between the current version of the page [1] and what it looked like in a previous version archived 2016-08-26 [2].
[1]: http://web.archive.org/web/20170224190305/https://affiliate-...
[2]: http://web.archive.org/web/20160826220446/https://affiliate-...
Edit 2: Never mind the above two links. The apparent lack of change is due to some problem with Archive.org. Link [2] is using an image from today [3] for some reason, and it's not even the same archived version [4] on link [1]?! The one used on link [2] is from 2017-02-24 19:03:14 according to the timestamp in the URL, whereas the one for today is from 2017-02-24 18:59:28 according to the timestamp for that image. (Both of these timestamps are probably UTC I'd venture to guess.) Maybe Archive.org was missing the image for some reason and it was refetched when I loaded the old snapshot?
By the way, are the rest of you seeing this as well?
[3]: http://web.archive.org/web/20170224190314im_/https://images-...
[4]: http://web.archive.org/web/20170224185928im_/https://images-...
Spell it out, basically. What are we looking at and why do we care?
- Lower prices on electronics for consumers.
- Loss of profits for people relying on income from affiliate program on electronics.
And furthermore I think both of these kinds of people are found in large quantities among the HN crowd relative to the population at large.
But I might be mistaken in my understanding so in that sense I think you are right that an article that explained what was meant would make sense.
Perhaps OP felt that doing so would only get them labeled as submitting blogspam? Or perhaps OP is not comfortable with writing? Or perhaps OP wanted to share this quickly without having to put a lot of effort into it. Only OP knows the reason probably.
I think perhaps it'd been better if OP submitted a text-post with an explanation, or at least wrote a comment about the change ITT.
At the start of the year I moved over to take advantage of their bounty program. $3-$5 per free trial signup. Movies for example included Amazon Video, HBO, and stars. So if someone tried out all 3 I got $9.
I sell books on amazon as well. My website for one series has an audible affiliate link. An audible signup = $5. If they first check out my audio book I get a percentage of the book cost and if they stay subbed for 61 days I get a $50 bonus. If they sign up for Kindle Unlimited to read it I get $3 + page reads from the book.
The straight affiliate product sites are going to take a hit. One was for an electronics niche.
I'm really surprised nobody offers a standalone API for automatic album art lookup; or an automatic metadata lookup (like CDDB) that includes an album art URL in the result.
I think all that bad behavior of us early pioneers resulted in the program being severely limited and audited.
Then me and some associates applied the plugin to a massive network of content scraped wordpress sites which basically reposted stuff from RSS feeds. There was an art to making a site that has good SEO, would perform well in Google SERP, be just attractive enough that people wouldn't immediately hit the back button, but not completely satisfying so that they would be looking for more and click a link which would take them to the Amazon store.
Once they had our affiliate attribution set we didn't care what happened, if they made a purchase within the next 30 days we made money. And electronics was very profitable at the time.
A few times I got banned because my affiliate link was all over the place, like literally hundreds of sites, and Amazon wanted to control where the affiliate links were placed, not have them on sketchy semi spam websites.
Another time I got banned because I was using the product API in a way they didn't intend.
How anyone can get such incredibly simple math wrong boggles my mind.
and not seeing what is cut in half.
(Also I notice that the new chart says musical instruments are 6%. For electronic musical instruments -- digital keyboards, for instance -- does this mean the fee has gone up from 4%?)
reply