Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon guts affiliate program, cuts fees for electronics in half (amazon.com)
95 points by Domenic_S 58 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 48 comments | favorite





I'm not sure I understand where you're getting the "half" figure. I'm trying to compare the linked chart to this https://web.archive.org/web/20170106214444im_/https://images...

and not seeing what is cut in half.

(Also I notice that the new chart says musical instruments are 6%. For electronic musical instruments -- digital keyboards, for instance -- does this mean the fee has gone up from 4%?)

reply


They removed volume pricing. For instance, books used to start at 4% (I think), but it you sold even a nominal volume you quickly got a 6.5-7% commission.

Now it's a flat rate 4.5% in that category. Which amounts to about a 33% cut, because almost everyone was earning 6.5-7%.

This is likely to have a massive affect on the blog/article review ecosystem. Most of the review sites that exist today only do so because of amazon's fairly generous programs. I expect in aggregate there will be a shift in what lines of business people decide to get into, based on this.

Of course, there's not really a good, easy replacement for amazon affiliates, so people will still use it. But I expect people will deprecate affiliate marketing as an activity to some extent: this is a major change in the niche.

reply


Amazon's deleting volume tiers and adjusting commission ("fee") percents.

It's a massive loss (~50%) for affiliates like Wirecutter that do mostly tech/electronics, and a huge boost for the luxury beauty category.

Current fees: https://web.archive.org/web/20170106214444im_/https://images...

reply


It will be a big loss for pc tech YouTube reviewers, I know it's a big chunk of their revenue. They already removed a lot of them from their affiliate program because youtubers used to just tell viewers to bookmark their affiliate amazon link because it supports their channel. So a lot of them had to open a new affilaite account to comply with new rules and all previous videos were demonetized because of account suspensions.

reply


Immense loss for PcPartPicker as well, their entire revenue stream was built on Amazon affiliate links.

reply


It doesn't look to me like there's a change in the payouts for PC part referrals. In both the old and new structure, those are a flat 2.5%.

reply


don't put all your eggs in one basket

I hope they have other retailers' affiliate links too, like Newegg.

reply


Confused. Which is the previous structure?

This: https://web.archive.org/web/20170106214433im_/https://images...

or this: https://affiliate-program.amazon.com/welcome/compensation

If they are going from a volume based approach to a margin based approach that is rational, and good for everyone.

(i.e. why payout more for 1000 rubber bands that makes them uncompetitive to sell, and you should pay out more for that high end tv).

reply


Previously it was (in general) 4% for up to 6 items, then 6% (or apparently higher) as the number of items sold increased. I don't recall whether quantities within an order impact that or not, it's possible that an order for 10 of item X would be counted as a single item for that calculation. Obviously the percentages could go quite a bit higher.

The "gutting" in this I'm sure is referring to the change from "electronics get 4-8.5% commission" to "electronics get 2.5% commission and never more than that." Having a huge range of other items also all capped at below 6% is also a huge blow to people who've been doing a lot of Amazon Affiliates work.

I've never really made much from it - probably less than $100 in any given year with one outlier when someone bought ten copies of Dragon Medical ($1800 each) after using one of my links. Still, this does give a good indication of whether it's worth putting together a focused product comparison site I've been contemplating. 6% or more on products with prices in the $100-1000 price range could make it worthwhile to build and maintain (content curation). 2.5% capped makes it a much less appealing proposition unless the site can have affiliate links to vendors other than Amazon, and I'm not sure if that's against their TOS.

reply


The change from tiered rates based on volume to flat rates is fine with me, but in general it also represents a rate cut for most people doing any non-trivial volume in most categories. For example, previously the affiliate payout for books was 6%+ if you sold at least 7 a month, while now it's a flat 4.5%.

reply


Both, the volume was/is for "other products" (e.g. not categories mentioned in the other table).

reply


My heart breaks for the Wirecutters of the world affected by this.

reply


Alternatively, great luck and timing for the Wirecutter team to sell to NYTimes before this happened.

For consumers, it's more likely heartbreaking, as we'll all likely have a tougher time getting high-quality review content like what The Wirecutter pushes out.

reply


Do you really need someone telling you why it is a good product to buy? If you buy something from Amazon and it doesn't work in the way you want it to, return it. Watching reviews is a waste of time.

reply


Me too. Great, unbiased reviews are going to be even harder to come by now.

reply


Not unbiased.

I have seen products which are not superior quality but are ranked as #1. Generally best are third or below ranked products.

reply


How ever did we get reviews before Amazon affiliate programs?

reply


News organization and magazine publishers paid for them with advertising and subscription revenue.

reply


Unbiased.

Only if the item is sold by Amazon (or a competitor with commission), otherwise the item won't be reviewed or discussed at all.

reply


Well to be fair they also sell an immense amount of products, it's not like they are limited to in-house brands. You could spend many lifetimes reviewing just one product category on Amazon.

reply


Does anybody here know what the profit margins of electronics are?

I have been running onlineshops before (not electronic though) and we happily spent all of the profit margins of an order on trackable advertising. Because a) the lifetime value of the customer b) the wordo of mouth value of a customer and c) the untracked sales generated by the advertising.

reply


The title sounds editorialised (“guts”), yet there's no article.

reply


Well, using just "Associates Compensation Overview" as is the title of the page would not be very informative since this is about a change in the page, so I prefer it the way OP wrote it.

---

Edit: Then again, I don't see any difference between the current version of the page [1] and what it looked like in a previous version archived 2016-08-26 [2].

[1]: http://web.archive.org/web/20170224190305/https://affiliate-...

[2]: http://web.archive.org/web/20160826220446/https://affiliate-...

---

Edit 2: Never mind the above two links. The apparent lack of change is due to some problem with Archive.org. Link [2] is using an image from today [3] for some reason, and it's not even the same archived version [4] on link [1]?! The one used on link [2] is from 2017-02-24 19:03:14 according to the timestamp in the URL, whereas the one for today is from 2017-02-24 18:59:28 according to the timestamp for that image. (Both of these timestamps are probably UTC I'd venture to guess.) Maybe Archive.org was missing the image for some reason and it was refetched when I loaded the old snapshot?

By the way, are the rest of you seeing this as well?

[3]: http://web.archive.org/web/20170224190314im_/https://images-...

[4]: http://web.archive.org/web/20170224185928im_/https://images-...

reply


I think the point was more: the OP clearly has an opinion here, but it's not written and those of us who know zilch about the Amazon affiliate market aren't able to intuit it.

Spell it out, basically. What are we looking at and why do we care?

reply


I suppose you are right about that. Personally I think the title implies:

- Lower prices on electronics for consumers.

- Loss of profits for people relying on income from affiliate program on electronics.

And furthermore I think both of these kinds of people are found in large quantities among the HN crowd relative to the population at large.

But I might be mistaken in my understanding so in that sense I think you are right that an article that explained what was meant would make sense.

Perhaps OP felt that doing so would only get them labeled as submitting blogspam? Or perhaps OP is not comfortable with writing? Or perhaps OP wanted to share this quickly without having to put a lot of effort into it. Only OP knows the reason probably.

I think perhaps it'd been better if OP submitted a text-post with an explanation, or at least wrote a comment about the change ITT.

reply


It's necessary. No one has written an article about the changes that I've seen. But the cuts are real: in most categories, down by about 33% or more, due to the removal of volume tiers.

reply


Would it be possible to post the commissions before the change?

reply


https://web.archive.org/web/20170106214433im_/https://images...

reply


current commissions: https://affiliate-program.amazon.com/welcome/compensation

reply


is anyone making 4 or more digits monthly revenue from Amazon associates or any other affiliate program?

reply


Last month I did. I have a number of affiliate sites, most with amazon that pull in $100-$200/mo.

At the start of the year I moved over to take advantage of their bounty program. $3-$5 per free trial signup. Movies for example included Amazon Video, HBO, and stars. So if someone tried out all 3 I got $9.

I sell books on amazon as well. My website for one series has an audible affiliate link. An audible signup = $5. If they first check out my audio book I get a percentage of the book cost and if they stay subbed for 61 days I get a $50 bonus. If they sign up for Kindle Unlimited to read it I get $3 + page reads from the book.

The straight affiliate product sites are going to take a hit. One was for an electronics niche.

reply


I used to make close to 5 digits in the fall months.

reply


my Pinterest spam bot revenues will take a dip :(

reply


Just in time for LTT to get their account back...

reply


It is very hard to get an affiliate account right now. I can't seem to get accepted.

reply


And when you do you have to actually sell stuff within so many days

reply


Which is a really weird thing to have to deal with when the only reason I wanted an Amazon Affiliate account was to use that account to access their database of album art from XLD.

I'm really surprised nobody offers a standalone API for automatic album art lookup; or an automatic metadata lookup (like CDDB) that includes an album art URL in the result.

reply


Really? What changed? I remember setting up one about 6 or 7 years ago, all I had to do was sign up.

reply


A lot used to be different about Amazon Affiliate program. 7 years ago I used to make ~$100 a day off of it (although I did get banned a few times for sketchy experiments I was doing with it, my own fault for exploring the edges of what the TOS allowed.)

I think all that bad behavior of us early pioneers resulted in the program being severely limited and audited.

reply


cookie stuffing? I know that was the rage 7 years ago.

reply


I made a service that implemented Google AdSense type title and body text examination with the Amazon Product API to automate ad selection. Place a JS widget on a webpage and it would automatically examine body elements for keywords, dispatch a request to our server and find an Amazon product that was relevant, then inject affiliate ads on the page.

Then me and some associates applied the plugin to a massive network of content scraped wordpress sites which basically reposted stuff from RSS feeds. There was an art to making a site that has good SEO, would perform well in Google SERP, be just attractive enough that people wouldn't immediately hit the back button, but not completely satisfying so that they would be looking for more and click a link which would take them to the Amazon store.

Once they had our affiliate attribution set we didn't care what happened, if they made a purchase within the next 30 days we made money. And electronics was very profitable at the time.

A few times I got banned because my affiliate link was all over the place, like literally hundreds of sites, and Amazon wanted to control where the affiliate links were placed, not have them on sketchy semi spam websites.

Another time I got banned because I was using the product API in a way they didn't intend.

reply


I'm really amazed by stories like this. It's the type of thing I would never think of doing. Are you still working with affiliate marketing? What are you up to now?


I was doing this while I was a broke college student. Luckily for me the coding experience I got building this system out and scaling it to handle the amount of traffic we were driving to it from Google Search helped me get a job for a startup, and now years later I actually work for AWS, so I've come full circle, but now much more legitimate now haha.


That still seemed to be the case when I signed up about a month ago.

reply


Even before, you had to sell over $1,000,000 in amazon stuff to make a meaningful amount of money.

reply


Yet another variation on: Don't be a sharecropper.

reply


It's fine to build your business on someone else's platform as long as you accept that they have a lot of control over your destiny.

reply


I know. Why anyone would choose to make a few thousand a month using someone ELSE'S infrastructure, rather than be a 400.64B company is completely beyond me. I coded this up so you can see it in black and white: http://codepad.org/7t5RvxUg

How anyone can get such incredibly simple math wrong boggles my mind.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: