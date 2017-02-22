Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uber's Leather Boys (backchannel.com)
52 points by hvass 44 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





It's not a bad piece. Probably everything that could be said about the Fowler piece has already been said, but the explanation of SRE culture is valuable (most people, including developers not in SFBA or NYC, probably aren't familiar with the concept) and it does capture a callow thoughtlessness that I think many of us have experienced from large employers.

I'm not sure any of this is going to be newsworthy to HN commenters, but, solidly written.

The title is, of course, godawful. Remember that most story authors don't get to pick their titles.

reply


Really? Uber won't pay full price for six jackets?

This is either sexist, or an example of their obsession for getting anything for less, including the services of contractor/employees.

Or both.

reply


And yet- as much as I'd like to be wrong, as much as I wish it were different, their investors don't care (except one wrote a medium.com post), their board doesn't care, and their business will most likely survive this short blip and continue as before. In 6 months, will this dustup matter?

reply


Is this actually real? This is utterly ridiculous. Sounds like a company run by a bunch of privileged entitled amateurs with zero consequences for their actions. This culture needs to be punished severely. Name and shame the director involved.

reply


That's not how access journalism works.

reply


I could never imagine Women getting better toilet paper in the bathroom, but they do.

reply


SV execs have been openly flaunting that they preferentialy hire women and minorities over qualified applicants for years and we are supposed to be outraged over leather jackets? No thanks... there is a difference between sanctioned discrimination and the bad actions of individuals... often time foreigners themselves not familiar with American values of workplace equality and non-harassment.

reply


I'm sorry but none of this story makes any sense at all and I feel like I'm living in some kind of weird alternate reality. Sit down, look at the world around you, and ask yourself if the account seems plausible at all. The number of people not just indifferent but actually full to the brim with malice for this to have gone down at claimed is staggering. Literally dozens of people would have be outright evil - to no benefit of their own, just caricatures of masculine evil - for even half of it to be true as-written. It's just such a cartoonish version of villainy it's what a collective Tumblr mind would spit out as a novella.

reply


Sounds like someone who has never worked in this industry or talked to any woman working in this industry. These people are not "evil" even though their behaviors are extremely harmful and reprehensible. What is happening here are extremely privileged and ignorant people (generally white, straight men) operating within a context where there are no consequences for bad behavior.

Your reaction here is also a part of the problem—these kinds of behavior have been extensively documented inside and outside this industry for nearly a hundred years now. You deny and belittle these people's lived experiences with no data of your own to back it up besides banal theories and "cartoonish" ideas of how people operate in the world.

Another thing for you to think about before you respond to this with your poorly researched screed is that there are literally no upsides to Susan for reporting this stuff. All the data we have show that women who report these kinds of behavior get blacklisted from the industry, shunned by their peers, and perhaps face legal action. This doesn't even count the tidal wave of harassment, death threats and worse that comes along with exposing men in power for doing bad things (depression, suicide, paranoia, etc). Think about how awful your own situation would need to be to open yourself up to that sort of thing. No one does this lightly and without cause, and yes this stuff happens all the time and even worse.

Another good read to improve your ignorance of the matter: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/22/technology/uber-workplace...

reply


Yes, 100% this kind of thing happens all the time. I think the split is in attributing it to "masculine evil", what I've seen firsthand is more like simple neglect or thoughtlessness.

I attended a small local conference a couple years ago that had forgotten/didn't bother to order any women's t-shirts. It wasn't like the organizers had a meeting and said: "lets exclude women" - they just kind of assumed that everybody could wear the same mens cut of shirt and it would be fine.

To their credit, they were fairly mortified when it was pointed out.

reply


When I first watched a movie about the slavement of africans and their marine trade, I was just as flabbergasted as you seem to be about this story.

I kept asking myself: how could something like that (people being transported on the basement of a ship, chained to one another) possible?

For someone who was not part of that culture and time, seems impossible that so many people could act in such an evil way.

A community culture can shape peoples minds. A company is just a community.

Gender discrimination is real. Very real. What makes this story appear unbelievable is that very few women will risk their careers to speak up against it.

reply


Makes sense to me. Looks like discrimination against women.

reply


> Sit down, look at the world around you, and ask yourself if the account seems plausible at all.

OK: Yes, it does. Absolutely.

Have you worked in tech?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: