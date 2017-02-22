I'm not sure any of this is going to be newsworthy to HN commenters, but, solidly written.
The title is, of course, godawful. Remember that most story authors don't get to pick their titles.
This is either sexist, or an example of their obsession for getting anything for less, including the services of contractor/employees.
Or both.
Your reaction here is also a part of the problem—these kinds of behavior have been extensively documented inside and outside this industry for nearly a hundred years now. You deny and belittle these people's lived experiences with no data of your own to back it up besides banal theories and "cartoonish" ideas of how people operate in the world.
Another thing for you to think about before you respond to this with your poorly researched screed is that there are literally no upsides to Susan for reporting this stuff. All the data we have show that women who report these kinds of behavior get blacklisted from the industry, shunned by their peers, and perhaps face legal action. This doesn't even count the tidal wave of harassment, death threats and worse that comes along with exposing men in power for doing bad things (depression, suicide, paranoia, etc). Think about how awful your own situation would need to be to open yourself up to that sort of thing. No one does this lightly and without cause, and yes this stuff happens all the time and even worse.
Another good read to improve your ignorance of the matter: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/22/technology/uber-workplace...
I attended a small local conference a couple years ago that had forgotten/didn't bother to order any women's t-shirts. It wasn't like the organizers had a meeting and said: "lets exclude women" - they just kind of assumed that everybody could wear the same mens cut of shirt and it would be fine.
To their credit, they were fairly mortified when it was pointed out.
I kept asking myself: how could something like that (people being transported on the basement of a ship, chained to one another) possible?
For someone who was not part of that culture and time, seems impossible that so many people could act in such an evil way.
A community culture can shape peoples minds. A company is just a community.
Gender discrimination is real. Very real. What makes this story appear unbelievable is that very few women will risk their careers to speak up against it.
OK: Yes, it does. Absolutely.
Have you worked in tech?
