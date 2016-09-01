Director level position (non-profit, Washington DC). Candidate asked for ~100k, and they were willing to give it to them - until they got a detailed salary history and found out their current salary was ~80k... so they would've only offered ~85k.
So they were absolutely fine with paying 100k for the job (very reasonable for the role and size of the org), until they learned it would be a decent pay increase for the new hire. Insane.
It will not surprise anyone to learn this org has a bad reputation for internal culture and holding on to talent.
Me: "Sorry- we arrived at an agreeable number earlier. I don't see how a salary history would change that."
Them: (stammers...)
Either way it's a win- you either get it, or they toss you and you dodged a FUCKING BULLET.
You say "you dodged a FUCKING BULLET", and I agree in principle, but in practice, a lot of employers do this, and a lot of people submit themselves to this kind of crap which makes you stick out more (like a sore thumb) when you don't.
Another reason not to disclose salary requirements, but also seems like a case of management myopia. Thanks for sharing :)
If they got the $85k offer, it would have been an opportunity to negotiate and prove why they were worth the extra.
It's a costly process for a company to advertise and interview multiple candidates, it's a huge waste to then fully revoke an offer to the best candidate.
When it comes to money, people look out for themselves. And unless you are independently wealthy and maxed out your penchant for philanthropy, then you probably have to do so also.
BTW this is a terrific article.
In a nutshell, I see salary negotiation and interviewing as a collaboration, not a competition. Working to get a good result for everyone involved is the best way to approach it.
Glad to hear you're looking out for yourself - you're always going to be your own best advocate!
Thanks for the kind words!
It is reasonable to expect a company to stretch their budget by 20%. However, it generally isn't reasonable to ask for double their budget. The faster we can get to no, the faster we can talk to other folks.
I'm sure many people have applied this technique to great success, but I have strong doubts that it's universal. Maybe it's because I never bring much to the table, or that I live in an area where "market" salaries are not affordable for companies.
And honestly, there is a middle ground that a company needs to walk, otherwise on the far side, they can be a ship full of very well paid employees on a trip where a few thin years could sink it.
But to be clear, it's absolutely not in your personal interest to receive low pay for the benefit of the firm - especially in an entry level position.
These forms usually have a current or desired salary field and often has fairly strong validations on it (e.g., must be filled in, must be a number between x and y, no non-numeric characters allowed).
So you either have to fill it in or not submit the application form at all (the rest of which is usually perfectly reasonable), which is not going to impress anyone.
I suppose you could also hack their javascript and take out their validations and hope they don't have server side validations as well. That should impress them :).
In my experience, when I decline to state my current or desired salary, that's the end of the interview process.
>I’m not comfortable sharing my current salary. I would prefer to focus on the value I can add to this company rather than what I’m paid at my current job. I don’t have a specific number in mind for a desired salary, ...
Now what if they will offer you some salary, and you find it too low? You have just said that you didn't have a specific number in mind. To me it looks like that sentence threw away your opportunity to disagree with the offer and ask for a higher bid?
1. https://qz.com/749476/massachusetts-salary-history-job-inter...
> If they discontinue the interview process because you won’t share two of the three unique pieces of information you have, then they’re extremely motivated to get a bargain on your skillset and experience, and they’re not focused on finding the right candidate for the role itself.
> That’s bad news for you even if you get the job. Do you really want to work somewhere that is so myopic that they ignore perfectly qualified candidates simply because the candidate won’t make the negotiation easier?
http://www.mass.gov/governor/press-office/press-releases/fy2...
What you should do instead is identify the number you want to get paid before hand. ( Which should be higher than the average )
And then honestly tell them , I'm currently paid X, but am looking for a job that pays Y.
If they say they can't do that, its too big of jump or whatever, just say that you understand and thanks and move on to the next company
When I am negotiating I always say what is my absolute minimum and specifically make clear that it is just s bottom line and i would prefer more.
But giving NO number is MUCH MUCH better.
The only rationale for giving out any information is to not waste your time but I'd argue it should go in the other direction. Make them say what the salary range is. If it's out of line, then bid them good day. If they don't want to provide it till the end of the interview / offer, then you decide if it's worth your time to deal with them. Clearly they're willing to take the risk of being blown off at the end.
Negotiating your salary is better for you. Disclosing your current salary or desired salary when asked is worse for you and better for the company.
I wrote this article specifically to help folks understand the interview and negotiation processes better so they could make a more informed decision about what's right for them.
Does this help? I'm happy to clarify - just let me know!
"Asking for Salary History Could Soon Be Illegal in All 50 States"
http://www.payscale.com/career-news/2016/09/asking-salary-hi...
Thanks for sharing!
1000000% agree with this. My first job, right out of college, I got an offer which was fine, and I had no problem with the amount. But, I asked for more, because why not? And got 15% more just from asking.
Always. Negotiate.
"Because why not?"
I love it.
