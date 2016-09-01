Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
“What’s your current salary?” is a trap question–Here's how to answer it (fearlesssalarynegotiation.com)
58 points by JoshDoody 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 43 comments | favorite





A close friend recently related to me that during an interview process the HR contact mentioned that they had just revoked an offer from someone who 'asked for too much' during negotiations.

Director level position (non-profit, Washington DC). Candidate asked for ~100k, and they were willing to give it to them - until they got a detailed salary history and found out their current salary was ~80k... so they would've only offered ~85k.

So they were absolutely fine with paying 100k for the job (very reasonable for the role and size of the org), until they learned it would be a decent pay increase for the new hire. Insane.

It will not surprise anyone to learn this org has a bad reputation for internal culture and holding on to talent.

reply


Them: "We'd like to see proof of your salary history."

Me: "Sorry- we arrived at an agreeable number earlier. I don't see how a salary history would change that."

Them: (stammers...)

Either way it's a win- you either get it, or they toss you and you dodged a FUCKING BULLET.

reply


They won't stammer. They will without the slightest bit of shame attempt to cajole/badger/guilt/etc you into revealing the information. Then they may also engage in a background check / credit report goose chase to get or infer the information.

You say "you dodged a FUCKING BULLET", and I agree in principle, but in practice, a lot of employers do this, and a lot of people submit themselves to this kind of crap which makes you stick out more (like a sore thumb) when you don't.

reply


That's extremely frustrating to hear and seems VERY short-sighted by the company itself. If they already determined that person would be a good fit at $100k salary, it seems so silly to change their mind just because they learn about the candidates PREVIOUS salary.

Another reason not to disclose salary requirements, but also seems like a case of management myopia. Thanks for sharing :)

reply


Having worked as a recruiter I have never heard of an offer being completely revoked for that. Are you sure they weren't just offered $85k and decided to decline it?

If they got the $85k offer, it would have been an opportunity to negotiate and prove why they were worth the extra.

It's a costly process for a company to advertise and interview multiple candidates, it's a huge waste to then fully revoke an offer to the best candidate.

reply


As I get older I (hope) I am slowly starting to understand how the world works, and that is gradually changing some of my interactions from being nice and considerate and open and honest, to being careful and calculated. Although I still have a long way to go. I guess oftentimes I am open and nice at first meeting people still and then realize I have to be more calculating. Which by that time I probably have already given myself a disadvantage. I am almost 40 now so hopefully I will finally get this ?character flaw? ironed out pretty soon.

When it comes to money, people look out for themselves. And unless you are independently wealthy and maxed out your penchant for philanthropy, then you probably have to do so also.

BTW this is a terrific article.

reply


My whole philosophy is to be nice/considerate AND careful/calculated.

In a nutshell, I see salary negotiation and interviewing as a collaboration, not a competition. Working to get a good result for everyone involved is the best way to approach it.

Glad to hear you're looking out for yourself - you're always going to be your own best advocate!

Thanks for the kind words!

reply


I've used this technique to great effect for almost 20 years. The problem I have now is that my salary is so high that, without presenting a desired salary, there aren't any easy filter questions left to determine whether a potential employer is remotely interested in acquired somebody of my "caliber".

It is reasonable to expect a company to stretch their budget by 20%. However, it generally isn't reasonable to ask for double their budget. The faster we can get to no, the faster we can talk to other folks.

reply


The worst part about this question is they try to get you to answer it before you've even really figured out what the role is.

reply


I've never had much luck with this approach. It sucks to get through the interview process and find out that you're asking for $XX,000 more than they are willing to pay for the position. I now prefer to state up-front how much I want, rather than wasting time getting an offer for ten+ thousand less than I want and only have HR willing to come up a few grand.

I'm sure many people have applied this technique to great success, but I have strong doubts that it's universal. Maybe it's because I never bring much to the table, or that I live in an area where "market" salaries are not affordable for companies.

reply


Very much agree. Just get the salary discussion done with up front. Saves both parties time IMO.

reply


I have an entry level position at my firm, and I was applying to other internal positions that more closely match my skill set, but which would cause me to have a huge increase in pay. One interviewer/screener asked me how much I was currently making, and I said I'd prefer not to disclose that information. Their response was, "That's ok, I can just look you up in our system. Ah, you make $x." It was so infuriating.

reply


This behavior is telling you (maybe not intentionally or consciously), that you need to look outside the company for a large pay bump. Unfortunately, many companies do this.

And honestly, there is a middle ground that a company needs to walk, otherwise on the far side, they can be a ship full of very well paid employees on a trip where a few thin years could sink it.

But to be clear, it's absolutely not in your personal interest to receive low pay for the benefit of the firm - especially in an entry level position.

reply


Yeah, I have been focusing 100% on external positions since then.

reply


Not too much you can do in that situation, unfortunately. I usually approach that as a "focus on getting a raise"-type strategy, which is a little different than negotiating starting salary. You did the right thing in your situation and just got unlucky :(

reply


I have found that almost any decently sized company uses some sort of online form as part of the application/interview process.

These forms usually have a current or desired salary field and often has fairly strong validations on it (e.g., must be filled in, must be a number between x and y, no non-numeric characters allowed).

So you either have to fill it in or not submit the application form at all (the rest of which is usually perfectly reasonable), which is not going to impress anyone.

I suppose you could also hack their javascript and take out their validations and hope they don't have server side validations as well. That should impress them :).

edit for sense/grammar

reply


I despise these forms and their presence almost always results in my deciding not to submit an application. The best companies I've worked for have either (a) not had these employment history forms at all or (b) asked for them to be filled out in minimal fashion after the offer had already been extended and accepted.

reply


>They ask you to guess what that budget is, and you decline to guess because you read this article[.] So you move on to the next stage of the interview and do well.

In my experience, when I decline to state my current or desired salary, that's the end of the interview process.

reply


Very good article, but I'm not sure if their advice for the answer to the salary question will always work:

>I’m not comfortable sharing my current salary. I would prefer to focus on the value I can add to this company rather than what I’m paid at my current job. I don’t have a specific number in mind for a desired salary, ...

Now what if they will offer you some salary, and you find it too low? You have just said that you didn't have a specific number in mind. To me it looks like that sentence threw away your opportunity to disagree with the offer and ask for a higher bid?

reply


I had a horrible phone interview with a company where the recruiter refused to continue until I told them how much I made at my current job. I suspect that they were more interested in a salary survey than actually hiring someone.

reply


Apparently in MA, USA, where I live, it is illegal to ask this[1]. It is brought up on Business Radio often (sirius xm 111). Although strangely, the host always thinks the law applies just to woman, which I'd find very odd. However, I am not sure people abide by it.

1. https://qz.com/749476/massachusetts-salary-history-job-inter...

reply


The bill doesn't go into effect until next year - July 1, 2018.

reply


Well that'll do it.

reply


I do this. It's a good strategy in most circumstances, but you do need to be careful. On one occasion it killed the whole process because the company refused to go further with the interview on the basis they assumed they wouldn't be able to afford me. I think they just wanted cheap developers. If you don't have other places to apply to or you're applying somewhere you really want to join, it does come with some risk.

reply


He does answer this question:

> If they discontinue the interview process because you won’t share two of the three unique pieces of information you have, then they’re extremely motivated to get a bargain on your skillset and experience, and they’re not focused on finding the right candidate for the role itself.

> That’s bad news for you even if you get the job. Do you really want to work somewhere that is so myopic that they ignore perfectly qualified candidates simply because the candidate won’t make the negotiation easier?

reply


If you live in Massachusetts it's now illegal for a perspective employer to ask this question as part of your interviewing process:

http://www.mass.gov/governor/press-office/press-releases/fy2...

reply


Philadelphia just passed a very similar law, which goes into effect in a month or two I believe.

reply


I don't really see the point of not telling them, if the company has no idea about your previous salary, they aren't going to be tricked into offering you some huge number, they are going to come in at the average wage in your location for that position.

What you should do instead is identify the number you want to get paid before hand. ( Which should be higher than the average ) And then honestly tell them , I'm currently paid X, but am looking for a job that pays Y.

If they say they can't do that, its too big of jump or whatever, just say that you understand and thanks and move on to the next company

reply


If you're going to do this, you should leave out X. The larger the differential between X and Y, the higher the unconscious (or perhaps even conscious) bias will be against you. "This guy wants a 40% raise to come work for us" vs. "This guy wants $Y to come work for us."

reply


In my country i am not legally allowed to share my current salary.

When I am negotiating I always say what is my absolute minimum and specifically make clear that it is just s bottom line and i would prefer more.

reply


Why on earth would you do that? There's a great chance you just shaved a giant pile of money off of what they would have otherwise offered.

reply


Very, very long article. TL;DR: "I don't want to tell you, make me an offer instead" is the suggested answer.

reply


I've always hated this question and the best I've managed is to pick what I thought was a biggish number and tell them that.

reply


Picking a biggish number is better than just telling them the actual number (in terms of "What's your desired salary?"). Better to give them a big number, all things considered.

But giving NO number is MUCH MUCH better.

reply


I've seen a lot of people including recruiters talk about how this is a terrible idea. But then I see this and folks like patio11 talking about similar negotiating strategies. How do I know which one is right?

reply


It's pretty easy to see which is correct. It's a game of imperfect information. There's zero reason to show your hand to the other player as it just backs you into a corner.

The only rationale for giving out any information is to not waste your time but I'd argue it should go in the other direction. Make them say what the salary range is. If it's out of line, then bid them good day. If they don't want to provide it till the end of the interview / offer, then you decide if it's worth your time to deal with them. Clearly they're willing to take the risk of being blown off at the end.

reply


How you decide what's right for you is a personal decision. But when it comes to salary negotiation, you can be sure the company is very much working to do what's right for itself and its shareholders, and I think you should similarly be just as focused on doing what's right for you.

Negotiating your salary is better for you. Disclosing your current salary or desired salary when asked is worse for you and better for the company.

I wrote this article specifically to help folks understand the interview and negotiation processes better so they could make a more informed decision about what's right for them.

Does this help? I'm happy to clarify - just let me know!

reply


Also note that:

"Asking for Salary History Could Soon Be Illegal in All 50 States"

http://www.payscale.com/career-news/2016/09/asking-salary-hi...

reply


Good note - I've seen this sort of legislation getting a lot of traction lately. I'm not sure how it affects asking for "desired salary" or "salary requirements", so that's something else to look out for.

Thanks for sharing!

reply


Negotiating your salary is better for you.

1000000% agree with this. My first job, right out of college, I got an offer which was fine, and I had no problem with the amount. But, I asked for more, because why not? And got 15% more just from asking.

Always. Negotiate.

reply


A pretty good summary of my "Why you should always negotiate" speech.

"Because why not?"

I love it.

reply


Do A/B testing. One thing that's good for sure: apply for multiple companies. The biggest mistake/time waste I made with companies was when I tried just 1 company at a time and hoped that that company would appreciate it. They don't.

reply


"That's proprietary."

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: