reply
This is the one hiring maxim which has never steered me wrong, and also provided a very diverse (and really fun!) development team. :)
Either way it's completely anecdotal. I would venture to say there's no correlation between how someone looks and how someone performs.
That guy who looks and sounds like a doctor may have paid his own way through college. Maybe he went to speech therapy to overcome a stutter. Maybe he works out regularly and follows a good diet because he truly believes in the advantages of a healthy lifestyle and he knows how hard it is for his patients to do the same.
The point is, the vast majority of the time we don't have any way of judging how much a person has had to overcome just by looking at their appearance. It's not that we're drawing the wrong conclusion from the metric, it's the metric itself that's broken.
reply