Surgeons Should Not Look Like Surgeons (medium.com)
21 points by jstewartmobile 43 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





I totally agree with the core sentiment here, but I'm not sure this long-winded and moderately pretentious rant conveys much beyond "don't judge a book by it's cover." I would encourage others to skip the long read.

People who don't "look" like typical programmers always deserve a second look.

This is the one hiring maxim which has never steered me wrong, and also provided a very diverse (and really fun!) development team. :)

A counter argument is that someone who looks more like a surgeon cares more about his profession, pays more attention to details, and is therefore more likely to do a good job.

Either way it's completely anecdotal. I would venture to say there's no correlation between how someone looks and how someone performs.

It takes creativity and effort to look the part. It takes creativity and effort to be normal. Which means less creativity has been applied elsewhere like to something important.

Looking the part takes less effort than you might think. One study showed that men who shave spend the same amount of time in the bathroom as men who don't on average despite the fact shaving takes time.

Creative people apply creativity to all aspects of their life. I don't see it as a resource which must be rationed

This is the sort of sophmoric 'conventional wisdom 2.0' that's no more effective than the conventional wisdom it aims to replace. The thesis is basically, "most people think / act / look like X, therefore the opposite is more valuable."

That guy who looks and sounds like a doctor may have paid his own way through college. Maybe he went to speech therapy to overcome a stutter. Maybe he works out regularly and follows a good diet because he truly believes in the advantages of a healthy lifestyle and he knows how hard it is for his patients to do the same.

The point is, the vast majority of the time we don't have any way of judging how much a person has had to overcome just by looking at their appearance. It's not that we're drawing the wrong conclusion from the metric, it's the metric itself that's broken.

