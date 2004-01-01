reply
If I was writing a technical book, I'd probably use ReST.
But, 99.9% of the time, my needs are much more mundane and fit well within the limitations of Markdown. Usually I can just sit down and write Markdown, sometimes I need to bring up a cheatsheet. When I just need to add some documentation related to my work, Markdown is perfect.
What I'd really like is something where I can write Markdown, but if I run into needing something it can't do then switch over to ReST. Because of the overlap, that seems like it should be doable. I was looking at some static site generators that might do that, but I had limited time to evaluate them and couldn't get my existing ReST documents directly to render there so I had to get back to work.
If anyone has had any success with that, I'd love to hear about it.
Oh, that and a way to see the results without having to render and load the results (which currently involves mercurial, fabric, sphinx, and a browser for me). I don't need WYSIWIG, but a quick render would be nice.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
