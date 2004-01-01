Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
ReStructuredText vs. Markdown for technical documentation (thegreenplace.net)
12 points by nikbackm 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





A big difference between ReST and Markdown is that it's very easy to accidentally write ReST that is either invalid or doesn't mean what you think it means. The Julia manual used to be written in ReST and even people (or maybe especially people) who were pretty deep down the ReST features rabbithole, regularly committed ReST that was just wrong – quotes where code was intended; incorrect hyperlinks (why is the hyperlink format in ReST so damned complicated and non-uniform – it's basically impossible to remember); bullets or lists that aren't actually bullets or lists. This is possible in Markdown, but it's much harder: by design, things almost always mean what they look like they mean. That's a huge benefit. The Julia docs are now in Markdown and accidentally broken markup is hardly ever a problem anymore.

reply


Good article, but I couldn't help stumbling over the thumbnail history of markup languages in the introduction -- in particular the assertion that Markdown, "in 2004 ... really pushed the concept over the brink of ubiquitousness". I would say that the concept of markup languages truly became ubiquitous in the 1990s, with the extremely widespread popularity of a markup language that the author didn't even mention -- the Hypertext Markup Language.

reply


I really want to love ReST. Part of that is that I like writing in text but having it look good. Part of it is non-technical; I've known the ReST developer forever. And if you need to do something complex, ReST is definitely the way to go.

If I was writing a technical book, I'd probably use ReST.

But, 99.9% of the time, my needs are much more mundane and fit well within the limitations of Markdown. Usually I can just sit down and write Markdown, sometimes I need to bring up a cheatsheet. When I just need to add some documentation related to my work, Markdown is perfect.

What I'd really like is something where I can write Markdown, but if I run into needing something it can't do then switch over to ReST. Because of the overlap, that seems like it should be doable. I was looking at some static site generators that might do that, but I had limited time to evaluate them and couldn't get my existing ReST documents directly to render there so I had to get back to work.

If anyone has had any success with that, I'd love to hear about it.

Oh, that and a way to see the results without having to render and load the results (which currently involves mercurial, fabric, sphinx, and a browser for me). I don't need WYSIWIG, but a quick render would be nice.

reply


If you're writing a book, I would strongly recommend Asciidoc syntax and the Asciidoctor toolchain.

reply


Interesting article, i had the same thoughts on MD vs RST when building commenting on RhodeCode. That's why it supports both, and i find it the most flexible solution

reply


You're not gonna show me the syntax? Or how easy it is to extend?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

reply


This is not a Markdown or reStructuredText tutorial, it's a comparison on some higher-level technical grounds. It's pretty easy to find syntax examples for both Markdown and reStructuredText, and very simple googling will lead to docutils documentation on extending reST.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: