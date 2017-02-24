Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What we found when we tested tools on the world’s least-accessible webpage (accessibility.blog.gov.uk)
24 points by robin_reala 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





This was a useful article. We're starting to have the accessibility discussion for our externally facing sites/applications, driven in part by new state requirements for assessing and ensuring accessibility.

There's often the knee-jerk "can't we just have a tool approve or identify problems?" because no one wants to allocate or train staff. So it's useful to have evidence that trained analysis in addition to automated tools is appropriate to enable compliance.

reply


Hmmm. Maybe my bank's website is just a government experiment to test accessibility.

reply


I like my credit union's website. It looks and feels like a website straight out of 2001, and it makes no attempt to be clever or slick in anyway. It's also very usable.

My other account at MegaBank is a very modern, slick, and somewhat annoying to use. It's so slick, that when I click on a dropdown, the dropdown choices appear in a modal in the middle of the screen, without greying out the rest of the screen. I had to click on the dropdown about 4 times before I realized the data was being displayed somewhere else. It was actually quite usable before they got all frontend-y on me.

reply


i think accessibility (to a certain degree) might be a application of ML (for example: relations between text based on the layout). Or a quick summary of the page.

I just don't know how to obtain the data needed for training :). Might just be too hard, idk.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: