Show HN: Hasura, a Postgres Baas and Kubernetes PaaS on Your Own Infra (hasura.io)
13 points by ecthiender 9 minutes ago | 2 comments





We built Hasura over the last few years to help us build products fast. We didn't know what it would look like when we started, but we've ended up with something like a Parse + Heroku but on your own infra so that you can mess around with the internals when required.

Key features:

1. Data APIs on a Postgres database

2. Deploy with git-push, or any docker image

3. Expose HTTP services on the API gateway over subdomains/paths

4. Automatic LetsEncrypt SSL cert generation for exposed http services

5. SSH service to get tunnelled access to TCP services on your cluster

6. Auth middleware built into the API gateway, so that upstream services don't have to resolve sessions

7. Out of the box auth APIs for password, email, recaptcha, social login. mobile-OTP stuff

This looks really cool, going to check it out this weekend. Thanks!

