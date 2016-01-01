Hacker News
The negative Flynn Effect: A systematic literature review [pdf]
gwern.net
15 points
gwern
2 hours ago
mikeflynn
33 minutes ago
My name is Mike Flynn and this has been a rough few months to have that name...and now "The Negative Flynn Effect"? Perfect.
ssambros
7 minutes ago
Why don't you just go by Mike instead of Michael? ...
rdw
10 minutes ago
Oh my god, it's literally the thesis from Idiocracy.
gwern
5 minutes ago
Makes for some interesting bedtime reading in conjunction with the recent GWAS studies showing declines in polygenic education/intelligence scores.
