It's not "somehow", it's only a matter of time until something happens in most star systems. They are only stable over human-relevant time spans, they're not static. Every star system is the result of the evolution-like process of its formation. What we see as the result of that process is literally only there because it survived long enough for us to see it. These systems do change over time. Small deviations add up, some are subject to cumulative destabilizing factors (such as the Earth-Moon system), and sometimes it's just due to a rare event occurring.
> we should be able to see the same phenomenom happening in other star systems. Do we have evidence of it?
Oh yes. We're seeing extrasolar planets that we think have moved significantly during their life (mostly inwards, because our detection methods favor those). And sometimes we see dust clouds that are the result of planets colliding.
Again, there is nothing new or surprising here. We haven't thought of star systems as static and perfect for a long time.
