Filecoin – A Cryptocurrency Operated File Storage Network
(
filecoin.io
)
21 points
by
setra
53 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
7 comments
|
favorite
infinisil
0 minutes ago
I believe filecoin is going to be a part of [IPFS](
http://ipfs.io/
) at some point in the future, but development hasn't started yet. I really hope all the decentralized technology is going to blow up.
reply
Nutomic
15 minutes ago
Seems to be the same as Sia [1]. Except that you can already use Sia today.
[1]
https://sia.tech/
reply
iamgopal
1 minute ago
What's your experience of it ?
reply
tyingq
28 minutes ago
If it takes off, will be interesting to see how they deal with the inevitable questionable content and resulting DMCA takedown requests.
reply
Kinnard
25 minutes ago
Filecoin's actually been around for several years. I think Storj is based off of it.
reply
tyingq
7 minutes ago
Ahh, thanks. Storj doesn't appear to support file sharing though, looks more like personal storage, which would make this less of an issue.

Edit: Might want to put 2014 in the title.
Edit: Might want to put 2014 in the title.
reply
Kinnard
5 minutes ago
I think filecoin's even older than that though this site appears to be from 2014.
reply
