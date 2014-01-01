Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Filecoin – A Cryptocurrency Operated File Storage Network (filecoin.io)
21 points by setra 53 minutes ago





I believe filecoin is going to be a part of [IPFS](http://ipfs.io/) at some point in the future, but development hasn't started yet. I really hope all the decentralized technology is going to blow up.

Seems to be the same as Sia [1]. Except that you can already use Sia today.

[1] https://sia.tech/

What's your experience of it ?

If it takes off, will be interesting to see how they deal with the inevitable questionable content and resulting DMCA takedown requests.

Filecoin's actually been around for several years. I think Storj is based off of it.

Ahh, thanks. Storj doesn't appear to support file sharing though, looks more like personal storage, which would make this less of an issue.

Edit: Might want to put 2014 in the title.

I think filecoin's even older than that though this site appears to be from 2014.

