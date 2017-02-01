reply
There are so many cool things about bees.
In the paper "Detection and Learning of Floral Electric Fields by Bumblebees" they mention how bees can detect if other bees have harvested pollen from flowers, based on an electric field.
Along with the waggle dance, their functioning in a colony.
I was reading https://www.newscientist.com/article/2121275-honeybees-let-o... recently too.
Apparently they can also sense the earth's magnetic field - http://web.gps.caltech.edu/~jkirschvink/pdfs/Bees.pdf
"No you stupid wasp, how many times have I told you, YOU DO NOT REBASE A SHARED BRANCH. Never, ever, ever. If I see you do that again I swear to God I am telling the queen."
