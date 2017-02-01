Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bees can train each other to use tools (arstechnica.com)
35 points by tambourine_man 2 hours ago | 3 comments





Hobbyist beekeeper, here. One of the most fascinating things about bee communication (IMHO) is not necessarily the two distinct types of dances they do, or not the precision on the distance and the direction of the target, but doing all that in the pitch darkness of their hive.

Nice, it just goes to show how intelligent they are.

There are so many cool things about bees.

In the paper "Detection and Learning of Floral Electric Fields by Bumblebees" they mention how bees can detect if other bees have harvested pollen from flowers, based on an electric field.

Along with the waggle dance, their functioning in a colony.

I was reading https://www.newscientist.com/article/2121275-honeybees-let-o... recently too.

Apparently they can also sense the earth's magnetic field - http://web.gps.caltech.edu/~jkirschvink/pdfs/Bees.pdf

The researchers recorded the following transcript, translated from bees' dance, a few months after introducing git to the colony:

"No you stupid wasp, how many times have I told you, YOU DO NOT REBASE A SHARED BRANCH. Never, ever, ever. If I see you do that again I swear to God I am telling the queen."

