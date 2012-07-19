reply
I think this stems from the basic idea that we always find it compelling to tax someone else, and what better to tax that which cannot defend itself. But then you realize a robot is like a hammer, and i dont think the hammer cares about filing to the IRS.
Bill,automating physical labor is not the issue, it's automating driving and white collar jobs that's really going to disrupt society. It should be a tax on the computer, not the robot, if you think taxing progress is a smart idea.
The higher taxes and minimum wages would encourage companies to invest in automation, which would increase productivity, increasing corporate profits _and_ government revenue. There'd be a huge jump in demand for jobs installing, maintaining, designing, programming, and building automation technology, and a general increase in demand across the board as more people have more income because of higher minimum wages, which allow them to spend more money, which in turn grows the economy.
The additional investments in education availability would be timely since with higher demand for skilled labor and lower cost of tuition, people would take more classes and become more skilled and get higher paying jobs. It's a virtuous cycle.
Would inflation come of this? Probably some, but after a decade of sub-2% inflation, we actually _need_ more inflation. Inflation raises prices, but it also raises salaries. When huge swaths of the middle class are buried in mortgage, student loan, and credit-card debt, inflation makes those debts _smaller_, which means those people have more money to spend, which grows the economy, creates jobs, and raises wages.
It can become a virtuous cycle, if only we were brave enough to kick it off.
Here's an interesting article from NPR on the reforms most economists seem to agree on. Interestingly the panel of economists had a broad range from very liberal to very conservative and they were all able to agree on several things that virtually no politician would ever endorse! Enjoy!
http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2012/07/19/157047211/six-p...
I don't understand why there's such a drive for taxing high earners. I mean, I do kind-of understand - they're a convenient target for the lower classes that the elites use to redirect their anger - but I don't think it makes economic sense.
If anything, we should be encouraging people to improve their skills and hence raise their value/salary. Instead, taxation should be focused on wealth not income. It's been shown time and again that the bigger tax "dodgers" (including those that legally pay very low tax) are the extremely rich (including corporations) who own a lot of capital and can afford lawyers that help them hide it in offshore accounts or other tax-advantaged vehicles (e.g. trust funds).
The weird new theory put forward by a cadre of politicians, billionaires and economists is that this is somehow a new thing and somehow a process that it is largely responsible for all of the jobs that have been deliberately offshored and destroyed via austerity.
Of course, I couldn't possibly comment on why this cadre would want to scapegoat the inevitable forward march of technology for the problems caused by their corrupt backroom trade deals and lobbying.
You can tell if somebody is a REAL believer in the power of robots to eliminate the need for human labor:
They won't object to increasing wages. They won't object to increasing government spending. They won't object to any policy decision that is "inflationary". Because, if robots really were going to "take our jobs" the countervailing deflationary pressures would be staggering.
