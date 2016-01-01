Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Learn Python 3 the Hard Way (learnpythonthehardway.org)
This guy has a very stranger way to promote his job.

He firstly said that Py3 sucks and he can't teach it... and now he is teaching it ;-)

[0] https://learnpythonthehardway.org/book/nopython3.html

Which turned into a big internet fight, and he changed his mind.

It's good to see people willing to change the way they do things, especially when that means publicly contradicting their former selves and with such an intense personality. It's oddly inspiring.

Also, when he wrote it was kind of true. A lot of things hadn't been ported to Python 3 yet and using it was asking for pain. Now finally we are in the opposite situation where many things are ending support for Python 2 and the easier route is Python 3.

He wrote his rant a few months ago, which was well after every major library switched to Python 3.

Dunno if you mean his previous book or the rant where he said, among other things, that Python 3 wasn't turing complete.

He updated it a few months ago, but he's had versions of this for quite some time. Yes, maintaining it in late 2016 is somewhat stubborn, but it made a lot of sense in the early years of Python 3.

Related: I love this book's teaching style, and found it very much resonated with me - starting from zero, step by step, iteratively learning and building on previous lessons.

Can anyone suggest something similar for learning Scala?

The canonical source for learning Scala from scratch (at least, when I was learning a couple of years ago) is the Coursera course by Martin Odersky, one of the language's founders. It appears that the course has grown somewhat, but you can still find part 1 here: https://www.coursera.org/learn/progfun1

Python 3.x is the present and future of the language

