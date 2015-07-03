Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Facts about migration and crime in Sweden (government.se)
6 points by teddyh 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





See also this BBC report.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-39056786

reply


thats all? see this list. https://www.rt.com/news/329243-sweden-migrant-stabbed-teenag... http://speisa.com/modules/articles/index.php/item.3584/sex-s... http://www.independentsentinel.com/muslim-rapes-child-in-swe... http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/768980/Sweden-cover-up-m... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_grenade_attacks_in_Swe... http://www.svt.se/nyheter/inrikes/162-000-kom-till-sverige-5... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4293T0AKPA https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5195/sweden-rape https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_social_unrest_in_Sweden https://www.rt.com/news/369415-sweden-refugees-rape-afgan-bo... https://www.rt.com/news/330180-police-violent-refugees-swede... http://vesselnews.io/swedish-judge-upholds-marriage-pregnant... http://newobserveronline.com/stockholm-attack-invented-by-co... http://www.thelocal.se/20151106/teens-sentenced-for-gang-rap... http://10news.dk/?p=519 http://www.snopes.com/swedish-police-bracelets/ http://www.spectator.co.uk/2016/01/its-not-only-germany-that... http://www.baka.com.au/world/15yearold-migrant-allegedly-sta... http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-03-07/sexual-assaults-soa... http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/01/15/15-year-old-boy-w... https://youtu.be/arjJmqDrUUI http://www.thelocal.se/20160531/fewer-than-500-of-163000-asy... https://www.hks.harvard.edu/news-events/publications/insight... http://dailycaller.com/2015/07/03/immigrant-to-sweden-rapes-... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_IKEA_stabbing_attack https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killing_of_Alexandra_Mezher http://www.thelocal.se/20161007/police-send-backup-to-gotlan... http://speisa.com/modules/articles/index.php/item.2516/asylu... http://100percentfedup.com/update-swedish-school-girls-moles... https://www.rt.com/news/329243-sweden-migrant-stabbed-teenag... http://speisa.com/modules/articles/index.php/item.3584/sex-s... http://www.independentsentinel.com/muslim-rapes-child-in-swe... http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/768980/Sweden-cover-up-m... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4293T0AKPA https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5195/sweden-rape https://www.rt.com/news/369415-sweden-refugees-rape-afgan-bo... http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/05/12/refugee-child-sex... https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/9901/sweden-migrants-cost... http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/04/11/children-school-r... http://speisa.com/modules/articles/index.php/item.2705/swede... http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/germany-overwhelmed-by-1000-refugee... http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/251905/swedens-multicultur... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E40_KrMgWDg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD467tvucOQ http://speisa.com/modules/articles/index.php/item.844/swedis...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: