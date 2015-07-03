Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Facts about migration and crime in Sweden
(
government.se
)
6 points
by
teddyh
32 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
DanBC
14 minutes ago
See also this BBC report.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-39056786
reply
GrumpyNl
0 minutes ago
thats all? see this list.
https://www.rt.com/news/329243-sweden-migrant-stabbed-teenag...
http://speisa.com/modules/articles/index.php/item.3584/sex-s...
http://www.independentsentinel.com/muslim-rapes-child-in-swe...
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/768980/Sweden-cover-up-m...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_grenade_attacks_in_Swe...
http://www.svt.se/nyheter/inrikes/162-000-kom-till-sverige-5...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4293T0AKPA
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5195/sweden-rape
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_social_unrest_in_Sweden
https://www.rt.com/news/369415-sweden-refugees-rape-afgan-bo...
https://www.rt.com/news/330180-police-violent-refugees-swede...
http://vesselnews.io/swedish-judge-upholds-marriage-pregnant...
http://newobserveronline.com/stockholm-attack-invented-by-co...
http://www.thelocal.se/20151106/teens-sentenced-for-gang-rap...
http://10news.dk/?p=519
http://www.snopes.com/swedish-police-bracelets/
http://www.spectator.co.uk/2016/01/its-not-only-germany-that...
http://www.baka.com.au/world/15yearold-migrant-allegedly-sta...
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-03-07/sexual-assaults-soa...
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/01/15/15-year-old-boy-w...
https://youtu.be/arjJmqDrUUI
http://www.thelocal.se/20160531/fewer-than-500-of-163000-asy...
https://www.hks.harvard.edu/news-events/publications/insight...
http://dailycaller.com/2015/07/03/immigrant-to-sweden-rapes-...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_IKEA_stabbing_attack
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killing_of_Alexandra_Mezher
http://www.thelocal.se/20161007/police-send-backup-to-gotlan...
http://speisa.com/modules/articles/index.php/item.2516/asylu...
http://100percentfedup.com/update-swedish-school-girls-moles...
https://www.rt.com/news/329243-sweden-migrant-stabbed-teenag...
http://speisa.com/modules/articles/index.php/item.3584/sex-s...
http://www.independentsentinel.com/muslim-rapes-child-in-swe...
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/768980/Sweden-cover-up-m...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4293T0AKPA
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5195/sweden-rape
https://www.rt.com/news/369415-sweden-refugees-rape-afgan-bo...
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/05/12/refugee-child-sex...
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/9901/sweden-migrants-cost...
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/04/11/children-school-r...
http://speisa.com/modules/articles/index.php/item.2705/swede...
http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/germany-overwhelmed-by-1000-refugee...
http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/251905/swedens-multicultur...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E40_KrMgWDg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD467tvucOQ
http://speisa.com/modules/articles/index.php/item.844/swedis...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-39056786
reply