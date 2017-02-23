Running Oracle databases on Windows doesn't just suck, it's extremely more expensive for licensing. Oracle almost forces you to instead set up Oracle Linux servers for this purpose.
I've also been seeing Microsoft reaching out to Oracle customers trying to incentivize them to switch to Azure/Windows/SQL Server. "We'll throw in some money for the engineering effort to switch!", things like that.
