Why the sun shines for Oracle and it’s Cloudy for others (stepi.net)
The fact that you need Watson to figure out Oracle licensing has soured me on ever using them for anything in the future.

Running Oracle databases on Windows doesn't just suck, it's extremely more expensive for licensing. Oracle almost forces you to instead set up Oracle Linux servers for this purpose.

I've also been seeing Microsoft reaching out to Oracle customers trying to incentivize them to switch to Azure/Windows/SQL Server. "We'll throw in some money for the engineering effort to switch!", things like that.

We do work with Oracle for our storage hardware in our data center. As a SAN provider, they get the job done. But the only reason we would consider expanding our use of them to other layers of our stack is because there are performance benefits to using them across the entire stack. But that is it. We haven't found any other meaningful reasons to use their products at higher layers. So I'm not sure I would make the leap to trusting them as a cloud player -- I know they have the tools, but I don't really think of them as being full-stack players. They have always been pretty bottom-heavy in where their expertise falls.

