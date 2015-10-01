Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Fasting diet 'regenerates diabetic pancreas' (bbc.com)
I'm a fan of fasting, thanks for sharing this!

All guys/gals with any sort of disease, I pray you all get well and better soon!

AFAIK, type 1 diabetes is thought to be an autoimmune disease, where the immune system incorrectly identifies the beta cells as an infection/foreign body and destroys them.

With that in mind, I wonder how effective this actually is. I (I'm a T1 diabetic) grow some new beta cells, my overly aggressive immune system wipes them out again..

EDIT: reading the reddit thread (https://www.reddit.com/r/science/comments/5vufpb/the_pancrea... - thanks austinjp) i'm not the only one to ask this. The general consensus is it's not going to be 2 useful for T1 diabetics, it's just treating the symptoms, not the cause (the immune system), again (like injecting insulin).

Reddit thread with lots of discussion:

http://reddit.com/r/science/comments/5vufpb/the_pancreas_can...

A friend of mine was on the brink of Type 2 diabetes and reversed the symptoms / indicators after reading about the Newcastle University study. Worked for him.

http://www.ncl.ac.uk/press/news/2015/10/type2diabetes/

> He told the BBC: "It boils down to do not try this at home, this is so much more sophisticated than people realise." He said people could "get into trouble" with their health if it was done without medical guidance.

Ok, where can I find more information?

http://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(17)30130-7

It's called a fast mimicking diet or FMD.

Quantified Bob took it on last year: https://www.quantifiedbob.com/2016/04/fasting-mimicking-diet...

