Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Why HN has no visible upvote number for comments?
2 points by mlejva 43 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





You can track down the discussions from 6 years ago:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=2435710

Some significant discussion was here:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=2434333

And here:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=2434975

In short, it has been decided that removing the display of points against comments has reduced some undesirable behavior. The issues are complex, the arguments not entirely convincing, not everyone agrees, but the decision was taken that behavior and comment quality improved.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: