Show HN: Detect Cloudflare (for Firefox) (github.com)
Author here. In the discussion thread about the cloudbleed bug, it was mentioned that there is a Cloudflare detector add-on for Chrome (at https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/claire/fgbpcgddpmj...). Since I couldn't find something similar for Firefox, I wrote one myself. While my add-on is waiting for review at Mozilla, it can be installed manually from the sources on github.

