Show HN: Detect Cloudflare (for Firefox)
Author here. In the discussion thread about the cloudbleed bug, it was mentioned that there is a Cloudflare detector add-on for Chrome (at
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/claire/fgbpcgddpmj...
). Since I couldn't find something similar for Firefox, I wrote one myself. While my add-on is waiting for review at Mozilla, it can be installed manually from the sources on github.
