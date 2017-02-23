Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Bannon vows a daily fight for ‘deconstruction of the administrative state’
(
washingtonpost.com
)
3 points
by
jacquesm
20 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
jacquesm
6 minutes ago
Fairly incredible read. The guy behind the curtain just stepped into the spotlight and stopped pretending.
Who will stop these assholes before momentum takes over?
reply
pizza
10 minutes ago
He's referring to
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deconstruction
by Jacques Derrida
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Who will stop these assholes before momentum takes over?
reply