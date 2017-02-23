Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bannon vows a daily fight for ‘deconstruction of the administrative state’ (washingtonpost.com)
3 points by jacquesm 20 minutes ago





Fairly incredible read. The guy behind the curtain just stepped into the spotlight and stopped pretending.

Who will stop these assholes before momentum takes over?

He's referring to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deconstruction by Jacques Derrida

