Ask HN: How can you cancel a Stripe subscription as a customer?
3 points by bluecurt 42 minutes ago
Is there any way as an end customer (not the business using Stripe) to contact Stripe to cancel the charges if the business is making them without providing services ?





You can contact your credit card provider and request a block, but i dont think stripe will do this.

Its always in a company's best interest to cancel if you request or provide a mechanism.

I would suggest trying to work it out with the company, then file a complaint with stripe and finally contact your credit card company to block future charges.

Thanks.

Unfortunately, the company does not respond to emails which is why I wanted to contact Stripe directly.

