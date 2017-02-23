Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Kim Jong-Nam Was Killed by VX Nerve Agent, Malaysians Say (nytimes.com)
32 points by matt4077 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





If we are talking about V-Series Agents, we might as well talk about the secret Soviet Program to develop additional V-series compounds[1] that would be undetectable by the west. It is important to note that there are many vectors of entry for a V-series agent, and in this case, evidence points to an atomized version, which would provide adequate explanation as to why the two women might not have experienced any problems as the atomized version would target respiratory system, not skin absorption. Beyond VX, there exist a plethora of other analogous chemicals, namely the G-Series[2], VE[3], VG[4], VM[5], VR[6] and VP[7]. A notable commonality among these compounds is that very little is known about their effects outside of military research.

Does VX explain how the two women survived despite using bare hands to administer an apparently skin-absorbable poison? It has binary agent formulations, so each women could have one half on her hand and avoid any contamination by swiping very fast.

It could have been an accident that they survived. In this case the assassins dying along with the victim is a feature, not a bug.

> While addressing a spellbound audience of young officers, he would sometimes partially immerse one finger in a small beaker of pure VX for a few seconds. Without interrupting his lecture, he would then amble to a nearby sink and casually wash the deadly chemical from his finger. The teaching point was that VX could not enter the skin instantaneously, and that accidental exposure of a small area would not be harmful as long as the site were promptly and thoroughly decontaminated.

https://www.amazon.com/Chemical-Warfare-Secrets-Almost-Forgo... - Chemical Warfare Secrets Almost Forgotten: A Personal Story of Medical Testing of Army Volunteers, by James S. Ketchum MD

Do we know they were bare-handed?

Seems to have been a spray bottle of some kind?

> Family members and Indonesian officials have said they believe she was tricked into thinking that the attack on Mr. Kim was part of a comedy video, involving spraying liquid on unwitting victims in public. The Malaysian authorities have said that both women were aware that the liquid was toxic.

Tricking two people into using binary chemical weapons to kill someone under the guise of it being a prank sounds like something out of Hitman (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hitman_(series)).

I find it highly unlikely this kind of high-profile assassination would be left up to unwitting amateurs to carry out, though.

I disapprove of assassination but I've got to admit this one scores 10/10 for sheer style.

Would you have celebrated the assassination of Hitler if one had been performed?

I know that's a stretching comparison, but it's not too far off. Dude was garbage, deserved EXACTLY what he got. Hell, NK even runs concentration camps, so it's really not even that wild of a comparison.

But this guy was an enemy of North Korea. That's why he was assassinated...

He was Un's half brother. First line of the article.

Yeah, and has been living in exile since before Kim Jong-Il died.




