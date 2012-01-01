reply
> You are _literally_ arguing for the equivalent of "what if a meteorite hit
my plane while it was in flight - maybe I should add three inches of
high-tension armored steel around the plane, so that my passengers would
be protected".
> That's not engineering. That's five-year-olds discussing building their
imaginary forts ("I want gun-turrets and a mechanical horse one mile high,
and my command center is 5 miles under-ground and totally encased in 5
meters of lead").
> If we want to have any kind of confidence that the hash is reall
yunbreakable, we should make it not just longer than 160 bits, we should
make sure that it's two or more hashes, and that they are based on totally
different principles.
>
And we should all digitally sign every single object too, and we should
use 4096-bit PGP keys and unguessable passphrases that are at least 20
words in length. And we should then build a bunker 5 miles underground,
encased in lead, so that somebody cannot flip a few bits with a ray-gun,
and make us believe that the sha1's match when they don't. Oh, and we need
to all wear aluminum propeller beanies to make sure that they don't use
that ray-gun to make us do the modification _outselves_.
> So please stop with the theoretical sha1 attacks. It is simply NOT TRUE
that you can generate an object that looks halfway sane and still gets you
the sha1 you want. Even the "breakage" doesn't actually do that. And if
it ever _does_ become true, it will quite possibly be thanks to some
technology that breaks other hashes too.
> I worry about accidental hashes, and in 160
bits of good hashing, that just isn't an issue.
http://www.gelato.unsw.edu.au/archives/git/0504/0885.html
Just some context - git calculates an object's name by his content in the following way. Say we have a blob that represent a file who's content is 'Here be dragons', then the file name would be:
printf "blob 17\0Here be dragons\!\n" | openssl sha1
# => a54eff8e0fa05c40cca0ab3851be5aa8058f20ea
So I could imagine in a large source file, it would be possible to have some malicious code plus some data in comment blocks to make the hash match. That said, the PDF's are 422k, and I think it's a much more difficult attack on more typical, smaller size source files that one would typically check out and build from git. Maybe Xcode .nibs and that sort of tool output could become relatively easy attack vectors, though.
For example, if you want to stream the blob over http you can use it to set the content-length. Otherwise, you have to use chunked transfer.
If a low signal/noise ratio is still the purpose of information then the thread is less interesting than Linus mail:
- if we add size it will make forgery harder
- yes SHA1 should be replaced
What linus is missing is people rewriting history. This will not be a concern for git, but certainly will for any crypto currency relying on SHA1 in a close future. (Hint this transaction belonged to me)
Can you name one that does?
