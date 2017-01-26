Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Alphabet's Waymo Sues Uber for Stealing Self-Driving Patents (bloomberg.com)
207 points by coloneltcb 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 67 comments | favorite





From another source to provide some colour:

> According to a lawsuit filed today in federal court in California, Waymo accuses Anthony Levandowski, an engineer who left Google to found Otto and now serves as a top ranking Uber executive, stole 14,000 highly confidential documents from Google before departing to start his own company. Among the documents were schematics of a circuit board and details about radar and LIDAR technology, Waymo says

> The lawsuit claims that a team of ex-Google engineers used critical technology, including the Lidar laser sensors, in the autonomous trucking startup they founded, and which Uber later acquired

I was confused as to what stealing a patent actually meant:)

Waymo has also posted this....

https://medium.com/@waymo/a-note-on-our-lawsuit-against-otto...

From this post...

> Recently, we received an unexpected email. One of our suppliers specializing in LiDAR components sent us an attachment (apparently inadvertently) of machine drawings of what was purported to be Uber’s LiDAR circuit board — except its design bore a striking resemblance to Waymo’s unique LiDAR design.

> We found that six weeks before his resignation this former employee, Anthony Levandowski, downloaded over 14,000 highly confidential and proprietary design files for Waymo’s various hardware systems, including designs of Waymo’s LiDAR and circuit board. To gain access to Waymo’s design server, Mr. Levandowski searched for and installed specialized software onto his company-issued laptop. Once inside, he downloaded 9.7 GB of Waymo’s highly confidential files and trade secrets, including blueprints, design files and testing documentation. Then he connected an external drive to the laptop. Mr. Levandowski then wiped and reformatted the laptop in an attempt to erase forensic fingerprints.

Ooops, that does sound bad after a first read.

reply


Yea that's incredibly bad if that's what that guy did.. in general for EE designs, the schematic/layouts are not that hard to deduce how you would do it if you are in contact with the company that makes the LIDAR device (the unique and difficult part -- basically just need to ask them, like "yo, how roughly should I interface with this thing and whats your recommendation on a number of the components.. and can you give me a reference schematic.."). So copying stuff means that the guy actually probably was clueless as to how it actually worked and planned to just hand it off to somebody else who did understand it -- so definitely super bad...

reply


It seems criminal. I remember an engineer from goldman sachs went to prison for doing something similar.

reply


There however could be custom-ordered parts on the BOM, documentation of which might be under NDA.

reply


Yes good point. That would be super obvious that they stole it then.. "yea, could I order the BA33525 part that you custom built for somebody else.. yea I know its undocumented, but I know you have it somehow...."

reply


You do that sort of thing all the time though with electronics: I'll open it up, and find some undocumented chip variant and see if you can source it elsewhere. If it's not printed on the chip you'll probably be able to get it out of JTAG.

reply


Doesn't sound like anyone stole anything.

Waymo/Google still had the documents, and copying isn't theft.

Right?

reply


> I was confused as to what stealing a patent actually meant

Indeed. The current title of the article is

> Alphabet's Waymo Alleges Uber Stole Self-Driving Secrets

Secrets, not Patents. If patents was the original title perhaps the author was confused.

reply


The filing itself claims both [0].

[0] https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B7dzPLynxaXuQjY3dkllZ2ZKb0k...

reply


Patent infringement, or patent theft?

How do you steal a patent? If you steal (to be clear, illegally take) information and then use that to get a patent, is that stealing a patent? Is there case law on on something like that?

reply


I'm sure it doesn't sit well with google that a group of guys left and started a self-driving company that very quickly was acquired for a ton of money.. Most likely google wants to get a piece of the action since essentially they practically deserve it if their IP is being used to help the company make their technology.

reply


Why would it? Imagine being a Google/Alphabet shareholder.

reply


Sure, that's what Google's lawyers claim.

reply


On the other hand, we know that public statements about lawsuits are always a pack of lies as everyone tries to look as wronged as possible: remember YC's bluster about the Cruise co-founder lawsuit, right before they had to settle for dozens/hundreds of millions? or remember the Oculus lawsuit where they alleged almost the exact same thing (Carmack stealing thousands of sooper-sekrit VR documents/files) and wound up only winning on some non-compete stuff and getting only a fixed award which was a fraction of what they thought they'd get?

reply


remember YC's bluster about the Cruise co-founder lawsuit, right before they had to settle for dozens/hundreds of millions?

Is this a guess?

http://www.businessinsider.com/car-startup-cruise-settles-le...

A representative for Guillory declined to discuss the settlement amount, but said the terms were "mutually agreeable." As part of the settlement, the parties have both agreed to dismiss their lawsuits.

reply


Is it just me or is the font on medium.com super blurry?

Also, how did google know he downloaded all the stuff through some software?

reply


It shouldn't be hard. On Box, you can have it notify you every time someone downloads any file in a given directory or even specific files. I assume they have at least comparable infosec, if not explicit tripwires/honeypots in files that should never be downloaded.

reply


How does Google build such forsenics? Do they have spyware monitoring all their company laptops?

reply


This was the noteworthy part for me as well.

They had to know that he:

1. modified the software on his laptop

2. logged into an area he should not have had access to (this is probably standard)

3. attached an external drive (possible, but standard?)

4. and they got all this info after he deleted the drive, which means they either went in and found remaining data on the drive or else they captured the info in real time.

I suppose if the drive is clean now, and they know he downloaded data, they can infer that he wiped it.

I suppose that if they know he accessed it, and there was software on his computer preventing him from doing so, they can infer that he downloaded something to overcome it.

But knowing that he connected to an external drive implies active monitoring. That's the part I am most curious about.

reply


Yeah, they definitely have some really specific accusations about what went on:

>>> To gain access to Waymo’s design server, Mr. Levandowski searched for and installed specialized software onto his company-issued laptop. Once inside, he downloaded 9.7 GB of Waymo’s highly confidential files and trade secrets, including blueprints, design files and testing documentation. Then he connected an external drive to the laptop. Mr. Levandowski then wiped and reformatted the laptop in an attempt to erase forensic fingerprints.

The bit about connecting the external drive is interesting but I guess there's probably a ghost of that action somewhere on a drive (assuming you could more or less restore the drive before being wiped).

reply


It could well be that they have comprehensive debugging enabled for all their employees on work supplied machines. I know they beta test through employees, so that would make sense. to some degree. If the debug log is remotely synced, as an added benefit they get to review actions after the fact, which might be what happened here.

reply


What? Most version control systems have authentication systems, I'm pretty sure Google has good reason to keep audit logs of employee's access to schematics.

reply


I would assume that the servers that host big trade secrets would log everything happening. There wouldn't be a need to log the laptop itself.

reply


It's kind amazing that Google keeps reiterating how their incredible security protects your data, and that even employees are extremely carefully monitored. Yet their confidential trade secrets were taken by a dude who seemingly didn't have access to them as part of his job (since he had to go install the software) and a portable hard drive.

The post also says he talked about replicating their technology at a competitor with colleagues months before he actually stole the data too. Generally if you work on something confidential, and you start talking about taking it elsewhere, someone reports it or something.

Sidebar question if there are any armchair lawyers around: While I expect Uber to lose this lawsuit based on the type of evidence being claimed here, is it also possible for Uber to sue the supplier for leaking their confidential data back to Google? Because that seems like an incredible lapse of confidentiality in itself. Or will the notion that it wasn't legitimately their confidential data in the end, make Uber's own claim void?

reply


There's a number of tradeoffs to be made between internal secrecy/silos and trust/openness in any company, and google tends to lean heavily towards trusting their employees when it comes to corp data + resources, designs, strategy etc.

User data is an entirely different matter, and is appropriately treated as such.

reply


There's a huge difference between security of user data and security of company secrets. Having access to the latter is not unreasonable; access to the former should be heavily restricted and closely monitored.

reply


I'd like to see you enter a Google data center and try to steal data.

reply


> is it also possible for Uber to sue the supplier for leaking their confidential data back to Google?

My first reaction to the waymo announcement is also on this. "apparently inadvertently" sounds like a blatant lie.

reply


> stole 14,000 highly confidential documents from Google before departing to start his own company

Did they lock down access or were they all on google docs?

reply


If you read the article:

  We found that six weeks before his resignation this former 
  employee, Anthony Levandowski, downloaded over 14,000 
  highly confidential and proprietary design files for 
  Waymo’s various hardware systems, including designs of 
  Waymo’s LiDAR and circuit board. To gain access to Waymo’s 
  design server, Mr. Levandowski searched for and installed 
  specialized software onto his company-issued laptop. Once 
  inside, he downloaded 9.7 GB of Waymo’s highly 
  confidential files and trade secrets, including 
  blueprints, design files and testing documentation. Then 
  he connected an external drive to the laptop. Mr. 
  Levandowski then wiped and reformatted the laptop in an 
  attempt to erase forensic fingerprints.

reply


Yep, I should have read all the way to the end. And now I can't delete so my idiocy as there for all.

reply


I had an interview there where the manager asked me to leave my laptop behind and go for a walk. I was hesitant after hearing stories of Uber conducting electronic espionage against its competitors. They could easily bypass Macbook security with a USB device (I had heard of that on HN too) so I was very nervous to leave my laptop behind and noted its exact orientation and position on the table. Sure enough when I returned my laptop had changed both position and orientation, but only enough to tell if you had specifically memorized it. I could be paranoid. They could have simply moved things on the desk. But anyway, people who are paranoid like me are advised not to take their laptops into Uber interviews. They are capable of just about anything, or so thinks my now paranoid self.

reply


> searched for and installed specialized software onto his company-issued laptop

That could mean he downloaded an SFTP client like Cyberduck. He could have searched the internet for a client and then installed it. It doesn't say he did not have auth.

Imagine a Google security engineer being deposed for this lawsuit.

Lawyer: "Show me on the MacBook how he downloaded the files"

Engineer: "Well, he used Cyberduck"

Lawyer: "Is that part of the Mac?"

Engineer: "No, he'd have to download it separately"

Lawyer: "So, he searched for and installed specialized software onto his company-issued laptop?"

Engineer: "Um, sure"

Lawyer: "Thank you, that's all the questions I had"

reply


This is true, but it doesn't negate the issue. If you need some sort of client to gain access to the design server, and he didn't already have it, it very likely means that he didn't work on those files normally, and hence, really probably shouldn't have had access to them.

He may not have installed "hacking tools" or anything like that, but he did specifically take action to access files he didn't normally use as part of his job. Which is, I think, all that this post is claiming.

reply


In related news, Tesla is accusing ex-autopilot director Sterling Anderson of stealing code from Tesla before starting up Aurora with Chris Urmson (the former CTO of Alphabet's self driving car program):

https://techcrunch.com/2017/01/26/tesla-sues-ex-autopilot-di...

reply


I always was incredibly surprised at how quickly Uber had working self-driving cars (with the required, highly specialized hardware). Guess this explains it.

reply


Because Uber hired experienced people from CMU (who probably also brought gigabytes of files with them).

reply


Uber hired an entire experienced department from CMU.

reply


Uber acquired Otto around 08/2016. I don't think this explains it.

reply


Who knows maybe they had somebody else from the Google self driving car project to steal self-driving car secrets earlier. Based on what this Levandowski guy did the industrial espionage may go unnoticed. I'm wondering if Waymo will require Uber to reveal schematics of their self-driving car project as part of the law suite.

reply


I have doubts what was stolen was actually any of the secret sauce. An interface board for a lidar unit is probably one of the most simple things on the list.

The actual self driving software, and more importantly, all of the collected data from the waymo fleet would have been the key.

reply


Google might have been better off with patents than trade secrets. There are financial penalties for theft of trade secrets, but once the secret is out, no injunctions. The one who stole it can use it. With patents, injunctions are available, although hard to get.

Anyway, several companies are developing automotive LIDAR units which are better than Google's rotating things. Quantergy and Velodyne claim to be close to low-cost solid state LIDARs, and ASC has good ones now at a high price point. (An ASC unit just docked the Dragon spacecraft with the ISS.) By the time this gets to court, Google's secret technology will be obsolete.

The question is whether Uber will defend Levandowski or leave him to twist slowly, slowly in the wind and go to jail.

reply


I doubt there is any hot technology in some LIDAR interface board in the first place.

reply


Maybe I have a selective memory as a former Zynga employee, but generally these "stolen documents" lawsuits in high profile tech companies have generally turned out to be pretty factual. Easy to prove, and hard to fake.

reply


And lawsuits like this generally don't get filed unless it's near slam-dunk considering the burden of proof is high on stolen electronic documents.

reply


Minor fix: Waymo is suing for stealing secrets, not patents. As far as I know, it's not actually possible to steal a patent.

reply


Infringement of patents (the ’273 patent, entitled “Microrod Compression of Laser Beam in Combination with Transmit Lens")

reply


Infringement, yes, but how can you 'steal' a patent?

reply


Could a mod change the title to "Alphabet's Waymo Alleges Uber Stole Self-Driving Secrets", which is what the Bloomberg article says (for now)?

reply


Direct link to the complaint: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B7dzPLynxaXuQjY3dkllZ2ZKb0k...

reply


dang: just like we have warnings for [video] and [pdf] could we have warnings for autoplay video? I accidentally had the sound enabled on my computer.

reply


And Google Ventures is an Uber investor... so Google is effectively suing one of their own portfolio companies.

reply


Companies sue other companies they have relationships with fairly often.

For example, Samsung is still a hardware supplier to Apple, so Apple is suing its own supplier in the Apple v. Samsung case.

reply


GV is generally very arms length of google itself, in fact when I've pitched them they specifically say as much. They'll make investments that are supportive to the google mission generally, and sometimes that investment is a hedge I would imagine.

reply


What kind of employee would download 14K files to a personal drive right before quitting? It is trivially easy to watch what files get copied over to external drives.

I think you can follow the money trail here and find some answers for sure. Now if Uber/Otto has a clause that prohibits employees from bringing in confidential data from previous companies, how can they be held liable? Does Google have to prove that those stolen documents were actually used in Uber designs?

reply


It looks like bloomberg updated the title to: "Alphabet's Waymo Alleges Uber Stole Self-Driving Secrets", which makes more sense. We should change the title here.

reply


How can you steal patents? Those are public info.

Infringing on patents?

reply


The title is "Alphabet's Waymo Alleges Uber Stole Self-Driving Secrets". I hope the mods can change the HN article's to that.

reply


Yea, the title here is off. The lawsuit is over stealing secrets, not patents. Patented information is involved, it seems.

reply


"Patent application nonpublication request"

reply


uber is a DUMPSTER FIRE right now. feel bad for the engineers there who didn't steal anything.

reply


Things couldn't be worse for Uber these days. Sexual harassment scandal, Didi Chuxing plans for global expansion, now this lawsuit.

reply


Patents, or Trade Secrets?

reply


My guess would be trade secrets since patents would be public information and afaik the technology isn't currently being sold this wouldn't be subject to patent infringement laws. Not a lawyer though, so I could be wrong.

reply


Misappropriating trade secrets and infringing on patents, as per the Waymo blogpost:

https://medium.com/waymo/a-note-on-our-lawsuit-against-otto-...

reply


There's something very wrong in the world when the people who invent things aren't the main beneficiary of their own inventions.

Edit: A guy downloads 9.7GB of other people's work, walks off with it, and sells it. Flushing years of work from hundreds of engineers down the toilet. You down voters really support that? Amazing.

reply


I imagine that throughout human history this has been the case far often than not.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: