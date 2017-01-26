> According to a lawsuit filed today in federal court in California, Waymo accuses Anthony Levandowski, an engineer who left Google to found Otto and now serves as a top ranking Uber executive, stole 14,000 highly confidential documents from Google before departing to start his own company. Among the documents were schematics of a circuit board and details about radar and LIDAR technology, Waymo says
> The lawsuit claims that a team of ex-Google engineers used critical technology, including the Lidar laser sensors, in the autonomous trucking startup they founded, and which Uber later acquired
I was confused as to what stealing a patent actually meant:)
Waymo has also posted this....
https://medium.com/@waymo/a-note-on-our-lawsuit-against-otto...
From this post...
> Recently, we received an unexpected email. One of our suppliers specializing in LiDAR components sent us an attachment (apparently inadvertently) of machine drawings of what was purported to be Uber’s LiDAR circuit board — except its design bore a striking resemblance to Waymo’s unique LiDAR design.
> We found that six weeks before his resignation this former employee, Anthony Levandowski, downloaded over 14,000 highly confidential and proprietary design files for Waymo’s various hardware systems, including designs of Waymo’s LiDAR and circuit board. To gain access to Waymo’s design server, Mr. Levandowski searched for and installed specialized software onto his company-issued laptop. Once inside, he downloaded 9.7 GB of Waymo’s highly confidential files and trade secrets, including blueprints, design files and testing documentation. Then he connected an external drive to the laptop. Mr. Levandowski then wiped and reformatted the laptop in an attempt to erase forensic fingerprints.
Ooops, that does sound bad after a first read.
reply
Waymo/Google still had the documents, and copying isn't theft.
Right?
Indeed. The current title of the article is
> Alphabet's Waymo Alleges Uber Stole Self-Driving Secrets
Secrets, not Patents. If patents was the original title perhaps the author was confused.
[0] https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B7dzPLynxaXuQjY3dkllZ2ZKb0k...
How do you steal a patent? If you steal (to be clear, illegally take) information and then use that to get a patent, is that stealing a patent? Is there case law on on something like that?
Is this a guess?
http://www.businessinsider.com/car-startup-cruise-settles-le...
A representative for Guillory declined to discuss the settlement amount, but said the terms were "mutually agreeable." As part of the settlement, the parties have both agreed to dismiss their lawsuits.
Also, how did google know he downloaded all the stuff through some software?
They had to know that he:
1. modified the software on his laptop
2. logged into an area he should not have had access to (this is probably standard)
3. attached an external drive (possible, but standard?)
4. and they got all this info after he deleted the drive, which means they either went in and found remaining data on the drive or else they captured the info in real time.
I suppose if the drive is clean now, and they know he downloaded data, they can infer that he wiped it.
I suppose that if they know he accessed it, and there was software on his computer preventing him from doing so, they can infer that he downloaded something to overcome it.
But knowing that he connected to an external drive implies active monitoring. That's the part I am most curious about.
>>> To gain access to Waymo’s design server, Mr. Levandowski searched for and installed specialized software onto his company-issued laptop. Once inside, he downloaded 9.7 GB of Waymo’s highly confidential files and trade secrets, including blueprints, design files and testing documentation. Then he connected an external drive to the laptop. Mr. Levandowski then wiped and reformatted the laptop in an attempt to erase forensic fingerprints.
The bit about connecting the external drive is interesting but I guess there's probably a ghost of that action somewhere on a drive (assuming you could more or less restore the drive before being wiped).
The post also says he talked about replicating their technology at a competitor with colleagues months before he actually stole the data too. Generally if you work on something confidential, and you start talking about taking it elsewhere, someone reports it or something.
Sidebar question if there are any armchair lawyers around: While I expect Uber to lose this lawsuit based on the type of evidence being claimed here, is it also possible for Uber to sue the supplier for leaking their confidential data back to Google? Because that seems like an incredible lapse of confidentiality in itself. Or will the notion that it wasn't legitimately their confidential data in the end, make Uber's own claim void?
User data is an entirely different matter, and is appropriately treated as such.
My first reaction to the waymo announcement is also on this. "apparently inadvertently" sounds like a blatant lie.
Did they lock down access or were they all on google docs?
We found that six weeks before his resignation this former
employee, Anthony Levandowski, downloaded over 14,000
highly confidential and proprietary design files for
Waymo’s various hardware systems, including designs of
Waymo’s LiDAR and circuit board. To gain access to Waymo’s
design server, Mr. Levandowski searched for and installed
specialized software onto his company-issued laptop. Once
inside, he downloaded 9.7 GB of Waymo’s highly
confidential files and trade secrets, including
blueprints, design files and testing documentation. Then
he connected an external drive to the laptop. Mr.
Levandowski then wiped and reformatted the laptop in an
attempt to erase forensic fingerprints.
That could mean he downloaded an SFTP client like Cyberduck. He could have searched the internet for a client and then installed it. It doesn't say he did not have auth.
Imagine a Google security engineer being deposed for this lawsuit.
Lawyer: "Show me on the MacBook how he downloaded the files"
Engineer: "Well, he used Cyberduck"
Lawyer: "Is that part of the Mac?"
Engineer: "No, he'd have to download it separately"
Lawyer: "So, he searched for and installed specialized software onto his company-issued laptop?"
Engineer: "Um, sure"
Lawyer: "Thank you, that's all the questions I had"
He may not have installed "hacking tools" or anything like that, but he did specifically take action to access files he didn't normally use as part of his job. Which is, I think, all that this post is claiming.
https://techcrunch.com/2017/01/26/tesla-sues-ex-autopilot-di...
The actual self driving software, and more importantly, all of the collected data from the waymo fleet would have been the key.
Anyway, several companies are developing automotive LIDAR units which are better than Google's rotating things. Quantergy and Velodyne claim to be close to low-cost solid state LIDARs, and ASC has good ones now at a high price point. (An ASC unit just docked the Dragon spacecraft with the ISS.) By the time this gets to court, Google's secret technology will be obsolete.
The question is whether Uber will defend Levandowski or leave him to twist slowly, slowly in the wind and go to jail.
For example, Samsung is still a hardware supplier to Apple, so Apple is suing its own supplier in the Apple v. Samsung case.
I think you can follow the money trail here and find some answers for sure. Now if Uber/Otto has a clause that prohibits employees from bringing in confidential data from previous companies, how can they be held liable? Does Google have to prove that those stolen documents were actually used in Uber designs?
Infringing on patents?
https://medium.com/waymo/a-note-on-our-lawsuit-against-otto-...
Edit: A guy downloads 9.7GB of other people's work, walks off with it, and sells it. Flushing years of work from hundreds of engineers down the toilet. You down voters really support that? Amazing.
> According to a lawsuit filed today in federal court in California, Waymo accuses Anthony Levandowski, an engineer who left Google to found Otto and now serves as a top ranking Uber executive, stole 14,000 highly confidential documents from Google before departing to start his own company. Among the documents were schematics of a circuit board and details about radar and LIDAR technology, Waymo says
> The lawsuit claims that a team of ex-Google engineers used critical technology, including the Lidar laser sensors, in the autonomous trucking startup they founded, and which Uber later acquired
I was confused as to what stealing a patent actually meant:)
Waymo has also posted this....
https://medium.com/@waymo/a-note-on-our-lawsuit-against-otto...
From this post...
> Recently, we received an unexpected email. One of our suppliers specializing in LiDAR components sent us an attachment (apparently inadvertently) of machine drawings of what was purported to be Uber’s LiDAR circuit board — except its design bore a striking resemblance to Waymo’s unique LiDAR design.
> We found that six weeks before his resignation this former employee, Anthony Levandowski, downloaded over 14,000 highly confidential and proprietary design files for Waymo’s various hardware systems, including designs of Waymo’s LiDAR and circuit board. To gain access to Waymo’s design server, Mr. Levandowski searched for and installed specialized software onto his company-issued laptop. Once inside, he downloaded 9.7 GB of Waymo’s highly confidential files and trade secrets, including blueprints, design files and testing documentation. Then he connected an external drive to the laptop. Mr. Levandowski then wiped and reformatted the laptop in an attempt to erase forensic fingerprints.
Ooops, that does sound bad after a first read.
reply