|
|Play CTF: How would you exploit HN without being detected?
|
1 point by benologist 7 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I'm curious because of a site called upvotes.club that was on the front page last week (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13676362).
YC said HN now gets 350,000 daily users, a lot of companies and people thought it was worth trying to spam/shill here several years ago so it must be worth trying much harder now. If upvotes.club had a reliable enough system to charge money for manipulating us others may have something that works or something in the works too.
The challenge:
1) stay invisible to dang and his team
2) stay unnoticed by all of us in the community
3) take something of value
4) do all that a few times a month
|
