Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Play CTF: How would you exploit HN without being detected?
1 point by benologist 7 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I'm curious because of a site called upvotes.club that was on the front page last week (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13676362).

YC said HN now gets 350,000 daily users, a lot of companies and people thought it was worth trying to spam/shill here several years ago so it must be worth trying much harder now. If upvotes.club had a reliable enough system to charge money for manipulating us others may have something that works or something in the works too.

The challenge:

1) stay invisible to dang and his team

2) stay unnoticed by all of us in the community

3) take something of value

4) do all that a few times a month






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: