Uber pleads with users deleting the app: 'We're hurting' (ksat.com)
53 points by manojr 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite





If only there was something they could have done to avoid this. Like take complaints and allegations seriously for the past few years.

It's not like some really unpopular celebrity said "They're my favorite company" and people started to ditch them, they earned this themselves.

And since deleting the app and not using the service is the only real power users have... they're taking advantage of it.

Sounds like the system works.

I feel terrible for the employees there who aren't part of the mess that management created.

Not so much for the management or investors. This industry (it's mainly in the Bay area and "startup culture" in general, but it exists outside it as well) is rife with intolerant, sexist, ego-driven boys in adult male bodies. It's well past time to correct that problem.

Yes I feel bad for the independent contractors too.. /s

Uber is an object lesson in thinking you can get away with destroying all your social capital because you're pig-in-shit deep in piles of VC cash. Whether they survive or get taken to the slaughterhouse, they're never gonna shed the stink.

In which the Uber stockholders discover that extremely aggressive, sometimes illegal behavior is no substitute for a proper economic moat, and that "an app that calls a nearby taxi" is not too hard for someone else to do. And that building a market based on brand reputation only works if your brand really IS good, and people never find out that you've always been a bunch of "just wanting a C-Class" dickbags.

Interesting phrasing. Very self-focused. Seems more consistent with their behavior to date than with a newfound sense of remorse, but it's easy to focus too much on too little.

Uber employees, do you think there's meaningful change coming?

Whining self-pity is usually bullying jerks' other go-to mood.

I honestly don't expect their behavior to change. I no longer use Uber, although this is a useful post - I never got around to actually deleting the account.

I asked to have my account deleted today, although did not provide a reason, and here's the message I got:

  We're sorry to see you go, {first_name}. We've marked your account to be deleted. Please bear in mind that we cannot recover your account after it has been deleted.

  You can always create an account again in the future if you change your mind! You can do so by visiting get.uber.com.

  Please don't hesitate to get in touch if you need anything else.
Seemed pretty standard.

I provided a reason (scabbing during the NYC strike), and they sent me a topical response:

---

We share your concern that this ban will impact many thousands of innocent people. That’s why Uber is committed to financially compensating drivers affected by the ban, so that they can continue to support their families while they are prevented from returning to the US. For more information you can read our CEO’s statement at: http:// t.uber.com/eo. While I’m sorry to hear about your concerns, I’ve gone ahead and deleted your account as requested.

Of course, if I can assist with anything further please let me know.

---

I thought it was interesting, anyway.

How's Lyft doing these days?

Good God. This is liability 101.

Like I said yesterday, the company is bleeding users and they know it.

Take it up with HR. I'm sure they'll help.

Do these VC investors not install adult supervision of the companies they invest in?

The popular opinion in the other front-page uber story seems to be that investors should shut up and "be a team player" and that questioning the company is a "breech [sic] of trust"

Agreed. The behavior Uber has been called-out for is childish, cruel, and strongly indicative of a need for mature supervision.

That this supervision didn't exist reflects poorly on the VCs: they are either so hands-off they don't know what's going on in the company they've invested millions of dollars in or so callous as to not care.

Let's just say that VCs (both involved in Uber and otherwise) can choose to take this as a "teachable moment" if they want to, moving forward.

That's an interesting point. Was Uber able to hide these issues from the VCs, or were the VCs aware of this? If they were aware, did they care? None of the possibilities reflect well on the investors.

