It's not like some really unpopular celebrity said "They're my favorite company" and people started to ditch them, they earned this themselves.
And since deleting the app and not using the service is the only real power users have... they're taking advantage of it.
Sounds like the system works.
reply
Not so much for the management or investors. This industry (it's mainly in the Bay area and "startup culture" in general, but it exists outside it as well) is rife with intolerant, sexist, ego-driven boys in adult male bodies. It's well past time to correct that problem.
Uber employees, do you think there's meaningful change coming?
I honestly don't expect their behavior to change. I no longer use Uber, although this is a useful post - I never got around to actually deleting the account.
We're sorry to see you go, {first_name}. We've marked your account to be deleted. Please bear in mind that we cannot recover your account after it has been deleted.
You can always create an account again in the future if you change your mind! You can do so by visiting get.uber.com.
Please don't hesitate to get in touch if you need anything else.
---
We share your concern that this ban will impact many thousands of innocent people. That’s why Uber is committed to financially compensating drivers affected by the ban, so that they can continue to support their families while they are prevented from returning to the US. For more information you can read our CEO’s statement at: http:// t.uber.com/eo.
While I’m sorry to hear about your concerns, I’ve gone ahead and deleted your account as requested.
Of course, if I can assist with anything further please let me know.
I thought it was interesting, anyway.
That this supervision didn't exist reflects poorly on the VCs: they are either so hands-off they don't know what's going on in the company they've invested millions of dollars in or so callous as to not care.
It's not like some really unpopular celebrity said "They're my favorite company" and people started to ditch them, they earned this themselves.
And since deleting the app and not using the service is the only real power users have... they're taking advantage of it.
Sounds like the system works.
reply