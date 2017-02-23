Hacker News
The Internet Archive Pushes Back on “Notice and Staydown”
archive.org
ohjeez
2 hours ago
DashRattlesnake
1 hour ago
Blog seems down, here's a Google cache link (click the text-only link to avoid waiting for the images to fail to load):
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Hkhxzsz...
reply
