Do Robots Deserve Rights? What If Machines Become Conscious?
youtube.com
1 point
by
saycheese
13 minutes ago
1 comment
mailslot
3 minutes ago
People still oppress and harm others, based upon the color of their skin. Does anyone honestly think we'll treat robots better than our own species? Better make sure the robots aren't perceived as "tan."
