Unrelated:
> Silicon Valley prides itself on pattern recognition
Let's have less of this. Patterns are more likely figments of the imagination.
In early rounds, founders are looking for investors who will trust management to make decisions in the best interest of the company. EVEN if they don't agree with those decisions, it's expected that they'll be a team player and provide support in whatever way possible.
I'm sure Mitch thinks what he's doing is in the best interest of the company (and it probabily is!). But, he surely doesn't have perfect information on what's going on (only management has a full picture).
I don't think being a founder should mean that once the check clears your free to do whatever you want and answer to nobody. I don't think that's a very common arrangement.
These investors are looking for actionable steps that Uber is taking to improve. Not a one-size fits all band-aid PR statement or middle-management meeting.
And by "early rounds" you mean $2B, correct?
From the sounds of things, management has anything but "a full picture". Which is apparently part of the problem.
It's just that the full picture turns out to be a giant dumpster fire, and they don't want to admit that publicly.
Uber is facing a catastrophic crisis. This could kill the company, or at least cause massive attrition. If Uber isn't willing to take advice on how to get out of this terrible situation that it has created, it may well die.
And in situations like this, I find it a general rule to never give management the "benefit of the doubt".
Of course, I'm not trying to give you money, but I'd hope other founders don't learn from your behavior.
Blind app is anonymous, so obviously this is yet to be substantiated. If this attrition is actually taking place, we'll know very shortly.
Therefore, I would hope that people with way bigger wallets than me would be held to the same standard.
