An Open Letter to the Uber Board and Investors (medium.com)
Travis Kalanick is a dumpster fire of mediocre privilege. You've elevated the most average person imaginable and now treat him like he's the only one who can steer this magical unicorn. Literally anyone plucked from the ranks of white collar management could do a less incompetent job.

Unrelated: > Silicon Valley prides itself on pattern recognition

Let's have less of this. Patterns are more likely figments of the imagination.

I know this will be an unpopular opinion since most of us agree with what Mitch is saying, but as a founder, this sort of behavior from an investor seems to be a giant breach of trust.

In early rounds, founders are looking for investors who will trust management to make decisions in the best interest of the company. EVEN if they don't agree with those decisions, it's expected that they'll be a team player and provide support in whatever way possible.

I'm sure Mitch thinks what he's doing is in the best interest of the company (and it probabily is!). But, he surely doesn't have perfect information on what's going on (only management has a full picture).

I think the author realizes they don't have a full picture. They never claim to know all the facts. They even say in so many words that Uber has been unwilling to share it's internal corrective actions or have executives discuss with investors the sort of issues they're dealing with. There seems to be a veil of secrecy between management and these particular investors.

I don't think being a founder should mean that once the check clears your free to do whatever you want and answer to nobody. I don't think that's a very common arrangement.

These investors are looking for actionable steps that Uber is taking to improve. Not a one-size fits all band-aid PR statement or middle-management meeting.

"In early rounds, founders are looking for investors who will trust management..."

And by "early rounds" you mean $2B, correct?

only management has a full picture

From the sounds of things, management has anything but "a full picture". Which is apparently part of the problem.

Oh, management has a full picture. It's exactly what they encouraged. HR doesn't just decide on their own to ignore the issue. That tone is set right from the top.

It's just that the full picture turns out to be a giant dumpster fire, and they don't want to admit that publicly.

As an investor, I'd never give money to a founder who exhibits this sort of attitude.

Uber is facing a catastrophic crisis. This could kill the company, or at least cause massive attrition. If Uber isn't willing to take advice on how to get out of this terrible situation that it has created, it may well die.

And in situations like this, I find it a general rule to never give management the "benefit of the doubt".

Of course, I'm not trying to give you money, but I'd hope other founders don't learn from your behavior.

>...or at least cause massive attrition.

https://twitter.com/physicsNcoffee/status/834566962998960128

Blind app is anonymous, so obviously this is yet to be substantiated. If this attrition is actually taking place, we'll know very shortly.

As a citizen, I'm frequently told to "vote with my wallet".

Therefore, I would hope that people with way bigger wallets than me would be held to the same standard.

