> It wasn't until the story really started to take off that on February 16th, finally a manager at the USPS Consumer Affairs department took note of the case.
> And I mean that literally: he told me straight up the reason he was contacting me was because of the news articles he had encountered on this case.
Welcome to a future where only voices that broadcast their grievances loudly over social media get answered.
For decades I've seen situations resolved only because a local paper or broadcaster took up the cause. It's routine.
It's also a lesson in not putting all your eggs in one basket. Shipping these out incrementally, and via a system that has the proper insurance in place, would have been a better move. Hindsight and all that.
Side note, when I worked at UPS they wouldn't even accept packages wrapped in brown paper for this exact reason. It gets stuck in the machine and ripped off, never to been seen again. When sending a package, put the label directly on the cardboard and write the address in marker on the side.
> When sending a package, put the label directly on the cardboard and write the address in marker on the side.
While you've got the marker in your hand, also make sure you black out any barcodes on the box from previous mailings, because supposedly they can make your package get redirected to unexpected places.
This govdeals.com site looks nifty. I may need to peruse it for, uh, research.
