Missing $10,000 package of PAL SNES games recovered (byuu.org)
56 points by ryan-c 54 minutes ago | 11 comments





While I love a happy ending as much as the next guy, this is a bit troubling:

> It wasn't until the story really started to take off that on February 16th, finally a manager at the USPS Consumer Affairs department took note of the case.

> And I mean that literally: he told me straight up the reason he was contacting me was because of the news articles he had encountered on this case.

Welcome to a future where only voices that broadcast their grievances loudly over social media get answered.

This makes me wonder: What does happen to the packages that just get lost in transit? I presume it must be a sizeable amount considering the number of packages being shipped nowadays.

I used all my LinkedIn inMail credits to send the article link to all the senior people I could find who work at USPS. heh. ;)

It's not the future. It's been like this since the first newspaper appeared.

For decades I've seen situations resolved only because a local paper or broadcaster took up the cause. It's routine.

What an emotional rollercoaster this has been.

It's also a lesson in not putting all your eggs in one basket. Shipping these out incrementally, and via a system that has the proper insurance in place, would have been a better move. Hindsight and all that.

I'm happy for a good ending. Reading this story when it first came out definitely made me feel sorry for the people involved.

Side note, when I worked at UPS they wouldn't even accept packages wrapped in brown paper for this exact reason. It gets stuck in the machine and ripped off, never to been seen again. When sending a package, put the label directly on the cardboard and write the address in marker on the side.

When I was a young hoodlum, one time I took a piece of a paper shopping bag, wrote my home address on it, and dropped it in a mailbox. About a month later, it was delivered to my house in a zip-lock bag, with the same note the OP got.

> When sending a package, put the label directly on the cardboard and write the address in marker on the side.

While you've got the marker in your hand, also make sure you black out any barcodes on the box from previous mailings, because supposedly they can make your package get redirected to unexpected places.

Happy Valentines Day!

Congrats on locating the package.

This govdeals.com site looks nifty. I may need to peruse it for, uh, research.

Are these the same SNES games that 1 or 2 weeks ago were worth $5000

It was always 10k:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13646438

