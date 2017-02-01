Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Why Nothing Works Anymore
(
theatlantic.com
)
13 points
by
dthal
21 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
PaulHoule
12 minutes ago
It reminds me of the bathrooms at the conference center at the Union Square Hilton where a sensor will ejaculate some white creamy foam soap on your cuffs if you aren't careful.
reply
vorpalhex
7 minutes ago
This reads like a general lament about the world at large declining.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply