Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Txt.fyi (txt.fyi)
7 points by mdlincoln 45 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The whole "main" page being under 2kB is an adventurous thing indeed. Overall, interesting implementation and incredibly clean layout (CSS is 541b.)

What languages are the site written in?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: