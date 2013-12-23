Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bitcoin hits 3-year peak, nears record high on U.S. ETF approval (reuters.com)
51 points by mrb 58 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 31 comments | favorite





It would be interesting to see a breakdown of WHAT Bitcoin are being trading for (e.g. pure investment, black market goods, standard commercial goods/services).

Without a good understand of what drives Bitcoin's use it is hard to tell if this is an investment bubble or legitimate organic growth. I will say I don't run across all too many sites that support payment via Bitcoin, I know they exist, but it hasn't expanded to be commonplace.

But I've read the drug market on e.g. Tor is alive and well. So maybe that drives a lot of this trading.

"So maybe that drives a lot of this trading"

No data supports this. For some reason articles occasionally still make this claim, but no sources support this.

In fact I am aware of a study that reports the opposite: that Bitcoin commerce is no longer driven by "sin" activities but instead by legitimate enterprises: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers2.cfm?abstract_id=2808762

Most of the people around me are using it as a speculative investment / store of value. If my sample is not biased and this is the case for the whole universe, that alone should be driving the price up.

The amount of new bitcoins that are being made available is just 12.5 every 10 minutes, this is a mere 1,800 BTC a day, or around USD 2 million. If the main use for bitcoin is store of value or long investments, the available "old" bitcoins are not going to be that many. In my opinion this is the main driver of the price.

Great, the MacBook Pro that I bought back in 2014 with Bitcoin is now worth over $8,000 !

People bought drugs on SilkRoad back when the price was $2 / bitcoin. Those must have been some of the most expensive drugs in history !

You must be familiar with the pizza story? http://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2013/12/23/the-bitcoin-...

Some are quite bearish on the possibility of the ETF actually being approved: http://www.coindesk.com/needham-bitcoin-etf-attract-300-mill...

> The SEC will decide by March 11 whether to approve one filed almost four years ago by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. If approved, it would be the first bitcoin ETF issued and regulated by a U.S. entity.

This would combine the ridiculous volatility of bitcoin with the all-day tradeability of an ETF. What could go wrong?

Just wait for the triple inverse bitcoin etf to come out that's when the real casino opens for business!

60 ETFs are more volatile than Bitcoin: https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2016-11-01/five-reas...

It doesn't list all of the ETFs that are more volatile but the one they do list is a leveraged ETF. I would imagine most of the other 59 are as well. These leveraged ETFs are specifically designed to be multiple times more volatile than the market they represent. They are meant for traders to speculate on movement of the markets and no sane person would hold them for any extended period of time. A Bitcoin ETF being more stable than them is not an accomplishment and anyone saying as much is showing a complete misunderstanding of the goals of those two investment vehicles.

> What could go wrong?

GBTC [0] has been trading since March 2015 [1], as of today is up 714% since inception [2]. My understanding is that nothing serious has gone wrong, so far, in nearly two years.

Also, for some, "ridiculous volatility" is a desirable feature for some portion of their portfolio.

[0] https://grayscale.co/bitcoin-investment-trust/ [1] http://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/073015/bitcoi... [2] https://grayscale.co/bitcoin-investment-trust/#market-perfor...

Most of the markets that were engaging in trading were already all-day. Some of the markets in China were also offering huge leveraged positions.

Just find funds that track bitcoin volatility, you should be fine. :)

Four years for approval?

Another all time high (or so):

Over 100k transactions in mempool (waiting to be confirmed)

https://jochen-hoenicke.de/queue/all.html

Bitcoin is within 0.4% of its all-time high (http://www.coindesk.com/price/ - peaked at $1165.89 in 2013). ATH breakout could and probably is going to happen any minute now... In fact many exchanges have already reached their ATH in the previous hours.

It just hit it: $1167 on Coinbase.

I'm curious how others on HN feel: I think Bitcoin is an evolutionary dead-end and the future is Ethereum. Ethereum is more powerful and allows more development on top of it than Bitcoin. I think Bitcoin still holds sway because it was first, but I think Ethereum has a brighter future. Anyone have a good rebuttal, or am I on the mark?

Rebuttal: Ethereum has far worse properties as a store of value.

-More complex codebase, which makes assessing vulnerabilities more difficult, and security more difficult.

-Ethereum broke trust and "code is law" when self-interested parties were able to rewrite history. Transaction malleability is a terrible property for a "store of value." It leaves the currency open to government interference, manipulation, etc.

-Ethereum has an inflationary schedule. Given a choice between holding an inflating or deflating asset, it seems straightforward which to choose.

-The utility of a given currency is dependent on the number of holders (like Metcalf's law)

-The hashrate and mining power securing bitcoin's network is far greater.

If it were all about features that would be true. You could build a better facebook that could do cooler stuff than facebook and it would never overtake facebook.

Not to mention it's not clear that features are the most important part of a digital currency. Scaleability, reliability, and simplicity could all end up being more important. Even branding meaning the name itself could be significant for the growth curve.

I agree with the first part of your statement, but disagree strongly with the second. I think that cryptocurrency is in general a solution to a problem that doesn't exist, outside of black market use.

I think many developing (and a few developed) economies would disagree with you.

> a solution to a problem that doesn't exist

What alleged problem do you think Bitcoin is trying to solve?

Psuedonymous transactions.

I think many people are finding cross-border transactions to be the big draw for Bitcoin, especially in places like Venezuela. Ordinary people are using cryptocurrency to skirt government-imposed monetary controls. They don't care about the privacy angle and aren't trying to obtain illegal / harmful products.

That's not bitcoin's killer use-case. It's killer use-case is as a store of value.

First employee of a major exchange here. High BTC values and regulatory acceptance are good for the crypto-currency sector as a whole. Bitcoin's persent-era limitations are well documented, and these do not affect market capitalization, maturity and the availability of conventional asset exchange infrastructure which are all critical factors in large-scale adoption. Major exchanges that have added ETH essentially represent a de-facto recognition that BTC is not the "one true solution", and that's fine. No system is all things to all people. In heterogeneity lies strength.

Ethereum's currency (ether) is not finite and is predicted to not hold value like bitcoin. Ether is needed to power smart contracts not built to hold value.

The BTC price really is crazy. There's no telling where it is going to end up. The long term chart is pretty amusing: https://cryptowat.ch/bitstamp/btcusd/1w

reply


It's clear where it's headed on the log chart. Up! https://blockchain.info/charts/market-price?scale=1&timespan...

And it is result of stable growth over past year...

