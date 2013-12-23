Without a good understand of what drives Bitcoin's use it is hard to tell if this is an investment bubble or legitimate organic growth. I will say I don't run across all too many sites that support payment via Bitcoin, I know they exist, but it hasn't expanded to be commonplace.
But I've read the drug market on e.g. Tor is alive and well. So maybe that drives a lot of this trading.
No data supports this. For some reason articles occasionally still make this claim, but no sources support this.
In fact I am aware of a study that reports the opposite: that Bitcoin commerce is no longer driven by "sin" activities but instead by legitimate enterprises: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers2.cfm?abstract_id=2808762
The amount of new bitcoins that are being made available is just 12.5 every 10 minutes, this is a mere 1,800 BTC a day, or around USD 2 million. If the main use for bitcoin is store of value or long investments, the available "old" bitcoins are not going to be that many. In my opinion this is the main driver of the price.
People bought drugs on SilkRoad back when the price was $2 / bitcoin. Those must have been some of the most expensive drugs in history !
This would combine the ridiculous volatility of bitcoin with the all-day tradeability of an ETF. What could go wrong?
GBTC [0] has been trading since March 2015 [1], as of today is up 714% since inception [2]. My understanding is that nothing serious has gone wrong, so far, in nearly two years.
Also, for some, "ridiculous volatility" is a desirable feature for some portion of their portfolio.
[0] https://grayscale.co/bitcoin-investment-trust/
[1] http://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/073015/bitcoi...
[2] https://grayscale.co/bitcoin-investment-trust/#market-perfor...
Over 100k transactions in mempool (waiting to be confirmed)
https://jochen-hoenicke.de/queue/all.html
-More complex codebase, which makes assessing vulnerabilities more difficult, and security more difficult.
-Ethereum broke trust and "code is law" when self-interested parties were able to rewrite history. Transaction malleability is a terrible property for a "store of value." It leaves the currency open to government interference, manipulation, etc.
-Ethereum has an inflationary schedule. Given a choice between holding an inflating or deflating asset, it seems straightforward which to choose.
-The utility of a given currency is dependent on the number of holders (like Metcalf's law)
-The hashrate and mining power securing bitcoin's network is far greater.
Not to mention it's not clear that features are the most important part of a digital currency. Scaleability, reliability, and simplicity could all end up being more important. Even branding meaning the name itself could be significant for the growth curve.
What alleged problem do you think Bitcoin is trying to solve?
