Show HN: FOSSA – Effortlessly track and comply with open source licenses (fossa.io)
10 points by XiZhao 14 minutes ago | 3 comments





(I'm an investor in Fossa)

Open source is ubiquitous, and few seem to have a great handle on what they are using. Excited to see Fossa take a stab at this in a way that is developer-friendly.

Also check out tldrLegal, software licenses in plain english: https://tldrlegal.com.

Already so much value from TL;DR informing FOSSA!

I've known Kevin for a long time -- smart, persistent, and on top of things. Cheering for him and Fossa!

