Donations and Women in Tech Panels Are Not a Diversity Strategy (medium.com)
12 points by j_s 49 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





This is taboo to ask these days, but I ask it without any agenda and out of real curiosity: is there a refutation to the argument that all these "diversity for diversity's sake" programs, this sort of frantic insistence upstream to achieve diversity at all costs, produces some less than qualified candidates?

In every institution I've ever been a part of, people would talk about how to get more women on board, but in practice this meant grabbing the first female who applied and using them as a prop to show how diverse they were. I've had female friends tell me that professors admitted to them blatantly that they were being used for that purpose.

It's not really noticeable, if you look at an elites school's additions the difference between each group is only going to be statistically relevant, but not meaningful at the individual level. In practice diversity programs tend to bring better candidates that simply preform slightly worse on some standard measurement.

I don't understand why anyone would need a "diversity strategy". Just hire whoever seems like they would do the best job, and then spend the remainder of the apparently monumental effort that you would have spent executing your "diversity strategy" on improving your bottom line. It's ridiculous that we focus on the racial and gender makeup of applicants instead of just judging them on their accomplishments.

