Google Required to Hand Over Foreign Stored Emails (casetext.com)
these articles push me more and more to drop using gmail in favor of "self hosted email". i really do not understand why we do not think and give it all up for free to google (and compromise our personal security in the mean time).

* Gmail's search and spam-filtering are both very good, trained and tuned on datasets no self-hosted product could ever match (and harnessing parallel algorithms across large clusters that'd be quite costly on one machine)

* Google doesn't lose my email; I probably will lose my email, because an email server is backed by a database and doing database backups right is hard if that is not your day-job.

* You can get a good email-receiving experience, but email-sending is very difficult these days if you're a nobody, because a lot of first-stage network-level spam filtering has come down to reputation, and your server IP won't have any (or, if it's a cloud provider IP, will have very likely been used at least once to send spam in the past.) And residential ranges get dinged, too, from the heuristic (stereotype) that the most likely reason to get an SMTP connection from a residential IP is that it's a member of a botnet.

If the feds want your "self hosted" emails they will break down your door, shoot your dog, and take every computer-resembling object on the premises.

I think Google fought very hard for it's case.

"Self Hosted" is certainly not going to fare much easier in this same situation.

I do not think that the same result would be had if Google was refusing to deliver data on a non-US server for a non-US citizen.

I think that in this specific case Google was able to push back much harder than a typical individual would. Who can afford a team of world class lawyers to go up against the fed?

Todays' reality:

!g sovereignty - HTTP 404

Instead of self-hosting your email, why not just delete them after you're done reading them?

So what MS, Apple and Google need to do is basically to set up a "hosting provider" company in a country with strong data protection laws (Switzerland? Iceland?) and delegate all their hosting operations to this company... that could work to really prevent this sort of espionage via court, imho.

Microsoft is already doing that: https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/overview/clouds/germany/

They're using T-Systems (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom) as a trustee. It's about 25% more expensive than the normal Azure.

An effort like this would be interesting as it would be akin to the degree of effort put forth by large companies making financial tax arrangements. Though I am sceptical that customer privacy is as motivating as money, I would love to be surprised.

My guess is more along the lines of subsidiaries or licensees being set up within the political boundaries in which their users exist. That means some users will have to receive lower quality or higher priced service depending on local infrastructure.

