* Google doesn't lose my email; I probably will lose my email, because an email server is backed by a database and doing database backups right is hard if that is not your day-job.
* You can get a good email-receiving experience, but email-sending is very difficult these days if you're a nobody, because a lot of first-stage network-level spam filtering has come down to reputation, and your server IP won't have any (or, if it's a cloud provider IP, will have very likely been used at least once to send spam in the past.) And residential ranges get dinged, too, from the heuristic (stereotype) that the most likely reason to get an SMTP connection from a residential IP is that it's a member of a botnet.
"Self Hosted" is certainly not going to fare much easier in this same situation.
I do not think that the same result would be had if Google was refusing to deliver data on a non-US server for a non-US citizen.
They're using T-Systems (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom) as a trustee. It's about 25% more expensive than the normal Azure.
