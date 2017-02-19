NDK programming still sucks, although it's been slowly getting better. Android's activity/fragment lifecycle/state restart is a bugfuck. There are legitimate grievances to be had here, but this guy isn't hip enough to the system to make them.
I do a lot of custom UI work and then you really don't have much choice other than to run your app every time you make some small adjustment. And no amount of fast CPU, Genymotion, or super fast devices has made this fast enough. Web devs don't know how good they have it.
Yes, the Visual Layout editor is wildly inaccurate, and yes, the emulator sucks. There's definitely room for improvement.
But if you look past those two issues, the rest of it is pretty nice. I certainly wouldn't call Android Studio or IntelliJ a "gruesome embarrassment". (Is the author aware people willingly pay money for IntellIJ? Even for non-Java development?)
I'm not sure where the author's coming from, but the IDE seems fine to me. I use IntelliJ at work, so that's what I'm used to. Maybe there's stuff that an actual Android developer would have issues with -- more advanced features, but I thought that the tool was leaps and bounds better than the Eclipse extension that used to be supported.
You seem wholly unqualified to make this type of judgement
