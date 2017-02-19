Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why is Android Studio still such a gruesome embarrassment? (techcrunch.com)
25 points by antfarm 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Yeah man, I don't get it. There are shitty parts of android development, and there are great parts of android development, but android studio is fine. (I didn't say great, I said fine. Perfectly adequate.)

NDK programming still sucks, although it's been slowly getting better. Android's activity/fragment lifecycle/state restart is a bugfuck. There are legitimate grievances to be had here, but this guy isn't hip enough to the system to make them.

Yeah, bit by bit a lot of the rough edges are being worn away. The one thing in addition to the bananas lifecycles and execution models that really gets my goat is how hideously slow the modify-deploy loop is, and that there's no good way to modify running code.

I do a lot of custom UI work and then you really don't have much choice other than to run your app every time you make some small adjustment. And no amount of fast CPU, Genymotion, or super fast devices has made this fast enough. Web devs don't know how good they have it.

I am an Android Developer, and I actually like Android Studio. At least, I far prefer it over anything else I've ever used (especially Eclipse).

Yes, the Visual Layout editor is wildly inaccurate, and yes, the emulator sucks. There's definitely room for improvement.

But if you look past those two issues, the rest of it is pretty nice. I certainly wouldn't call Android Studio or IntelliJ a "gruesome embarrassment". (Is the author aware people willingly pay money for IntellIJ? Even for non-Java development?)

As an Android developer, this article is clickbait. However, had this been written just a few years ago it would have definitely rang true. Android development was truly in a gruesome state - based off of Eclipse and clunky build and a mishmash of tools that weren't well integrated. Perhaps that set the bar low, and there are still more improvements to make, but it's a great platform to build on.

I'm not an Android developer, but I installed Android Studio a few nights ago just to play around with Android.

I'm not sure where the author's coming from, but the IDE seems fine to me. I use IntelliJ at work, so that's what I'm used to. Maybe there's stuff that an actual Android developer would have issues with -- more advanced features, but I thought that the tool was leaps and bounds better than the Eclipse extension that used to be supported.

> I'm not an Android developer...I'm not sure where the author's coming from, but the IDE seems fine to me

You seem wholly unqualified to make this type of judgement

He's probably as qualified to make this type of judgement, as someone who opens Android Studio twice a year.

i quit android development a few years ago because of that awful eclipse plugin environment. I recently started writing a little android code and Android Studio is a breath of fresh air for me. The biggest pain for me is the SDK manager but almost all IDE's are awful for stuff like that.

I personally like Android Studio better than dealing with Xcode and their project and storyboard files. I don't think Xcode is designed well for small to medium teams -- having to merge those files is a "gruesome embarrassment".

Having used it on windows and linux, i still find the experience more fluid on the later. Don't know why.

Better than Eclipse

