An Inside Look at Facebook's AI Machine
(
backchannel.com
)
9 points
by
mirandak4
23 minutes ago
past
1 comment
melling
3 minutes ago
They're moving some of the work to the client. Faster response and save on servers?
“By running complex neural nets on the phone, you’re putting AI in the hands of everybody,”
