Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
An Inside Look at Facebook's AI Machine (backchannel.com)
9 points by mirandak4 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





They're moving some of the work to the client. Faster response and save on servers?

“By running complex neural nets on the phone, you’re putting AI in the hands of everybody,”

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: